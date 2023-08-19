Incoming mayor wants to make ‘Point’ better

INCOMING Point Fortin Mayor Clyde James says he wants to make the borough a better place.
The 67-year-old plans to improve burgesses’ lives during his time as head of the Point Fortin Borough Corporation.
James, who is from the area, was picked by the People’s National Movement (PNM) to replace outgoing mayor Saleema McCree Thomas.
He said he was grateful to be given the opportunity to serve and hoped to make a positive difference in the position.
Speaking to the Express in a telephone interview yesterday, James, a party member for several years, said this was his first time entering the forefront of the political arena.
Having spent most of his life in the borough and running a successful business in its town centre, he said he planned to put his best foot forward to better the experience of people living there.
“I have always been a member of the People’s National Movement, working in the background to make sure things are happening for the good of the party. I was called to serve, and this is why I have the opportunity now.
“My business is operating in the heart of Point Fortin. Road Transport Engineers Ltd. It is one of the stalwart companies in Point Fortin that has been operating since 1968. I have been at that company my whole life. I hope to have the opportunity to lead this borough and put my knowledge into solutions to assist the burgesses and bring a better community,” he said.
James said he intended to improve drainage, tourism and unemployment in the area.
He said that much could be done to address infrastructural issues as well as bringing in more tourism for the borough.
Additionally, he said he hoped to improve its housing stock and overall sanitation.
“We have infrastructure that needs improving and drainage. We have a serious drainage problem when it comes to ‘Point’ and there are a couple of the areas that flood. We need to work on that aspect of it. There is a level of unemployment among our citizens that needs to be addressed.”
“There is also an opportunity to improve the tourism aspect and bring tourism to Point Fortin and put Point Fortin on the map. I have been well aware that one of the things that bring people to Point Fortin is the Borough Day and festivals, but that should not be the only aspect of celebration that we get,” he said.
He added: “I hope to put my best foot forward. I can bring leadership and guidance and be a mentor to the young people in the community.”