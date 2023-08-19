Incoming mayor wants to make ‘Point’ better

Clyde James

READY FOR TASK:

Clyde James

INCOMING Point Fortin Mayor Clyde James says he wants to make the borough a better place.

The 67-year-old plans to improve burgesses’ lives during his time as head of the Point Fortin Borough Corporation.

James, who is from the area, was picked by the People’s National Movement (PNM) to replace outgoing mayor Saleema McCree Thomas.

He said he was grateful to be given the opportunity to serve and hoped to make a positive difference in the position.

Speaking to the Express in a telephone interview yesterday, James, a party member for several years, said this was his first time entering the forefront of the political arena.

Having spent most of his life in the borough and running a successful business in its town centre, he said he planned to put his best foot forward to better the experience of people living there.

“I have always been a member of the People’s National Movement, working in the background to make sure things are happening for the good of the party. I was called to serve, and this is why I have the opportunity now.

“My business is operating in the heart of Point Fortin. Road Transport Engineers Ltd. It is one of the stalwart companies in Point Fortin that has been operating since 1968. I have been at that company my whole life. I hope to have the opportunity to lead this borough and put my knowledge into solutions to assist the burgesses and bring a better community,” he said.

James said he intended to improve drainage, tourism and unemployment in the area.

He said that much could be done to address infrastructural issues as well as bringing in more tourism for the borough.

Additionally, he said he hoped to improve its housing stock and overall sanitation.

“We have infrastructure that needs improving and drainage. We have a serious drainage problem when it comes to ‘Point’ and there are a couple of the areas that flood. We need to work on that aspect of it. There is a level of unemployment among our citizens that needs to be addressed.”

“There is also an opportunity to improve the tourism aspect and bring tourism to Point Fortin and put Point Fortin on the map. I have been well aware that one of the things that bring people to Point Fortin is the Borough Day and festivals, but that should not be the only aspect of celebration that we get,” he said.

He added: “I hope to put my best foot forward. I can bring leadership and guidance and be a mentor to the young people in the community.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Guyanese dollars’ joke irks Jagdeo

‘Guyanese dollars’ joke irks Jagdeo

GUYANA’S Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo has taken issue with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley saying in jest that the claim that the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) amassed some 30,000 votes in the Diego Martin Regional Corporation in the local government election must be in “Guyanese dollars”.

Tobago Carnival set for October

Tobago’s October Carnival is on!

The island is gearing up for the hosting of the its second annual event, to be held from October 27 to 29.

The official launch of October Carnival will take place on August 31 with the mega concert, Bago Jam, at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex in Scarborough.

Incoming mayor wants to make ‘Point’ better

Incoming mayor wants to make ‘Point’ better

INCOMING Point Fortin Mayor Clyde James says he wants to make the borough a better place.

The 67-year-old plans to improve burgesses’ lives during his time as head of the Point Fortin Borough Corporation.

James, who is from the area, was picked by the People’s National Movement (PNM) to replace outgoing mayor Saleema McCree Thomas.

Man shot dead, another injured as target escapes hit

Man shot dead, another injured as target escapes hit

A hit ordered by a notorious gang leader from behind prison walls in Trinidad has spilled over into neighbouring Grenada.

The intended target escaped, but one man is dead and another injured.

And the killers have disappeared without a trace.

Senior intelligence sources and at least two underworld sour­ces have confirmed that the August 14 shooting at a house in Grenada’s upscale Egmont Point neighbourhood was intended for a Trinidadian who has been at odds with the incarcerated gang leader for several years, but may have the house left minutes before the shooting.

Toddler dies after eating chenette

Toddler dies after eating chenette

Two-year-old Raniah Lewis died after swallowing a chenette taken home by her uncle who had bought the fruit to support his friend, a salesman.

The uncle, Keron Sci­pio, has been left devastated by his niece’s tra­gic and untimely death.

In an interview with the Express yesterday, he recalled that minutes after he arrived home on Thursday afternoon, Raniah’s sisters came into the room with her and told him she was choking. He grabbed the child and started patting her back and squeezing her chest to dislodge the object.

Recommended for you