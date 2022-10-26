Crystal Braithwaite left her home in Morvant on Monday afternoon, intending to purchase pizza for her three children, including two-year-old Keymani Braithwaite and his siblings, aged five and seven.
Keymani would have turned three in December.
She said her children had begged her to get pizza, and she agreed. She then left them in the care of their great-uncle. They were watching cartoons on TV.
However, less than ten minutes later, she received a call, telling her that her house along Petunia Avenue, off Coconut Drive in Morvant, was on fire.
She immediately ran back to her home and saw that residents of the area had formed a bucket brigade, trying to contain the blaze. She saw two of her sons outside being comforted by other relatives, crying and shaken up. However, she could not locate Keymani.
“The heat was so intense that no one could go inside. We were trying all kinds of things to out it, but it just raged. We couldn’t get out the baby (Keymani),” Crystal Braithwaite told the Express yesterday.
During the interview, which took place at the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park, Crystal Braithwaite was inconsolable. She said she felt an intense sense of loss over the entire incident.
“Imagine this, I just left my child for less than 15 minutes. In less than 15 minutes, my entire world changed. My child is gone. My child is dead. He now start living. He was turning three in December! This, this is hurting me so much right now. How fast the world could fall apart like this, and I don’t know what to do,” Braithwaite said.
Possessions all lost
She noted she and her two surviving sons had spent Monday night at the home of a neighbour along Petunia Avenue, as they had not only lost Keymani in the fire, but all of their possessions.
“I’m just feeling like this is all my fault. Because we were living somewhere else before, but we were renting. And then when my mother died, I got the house and I decided to move us there. To stop renting and put the money I have into fixing up the place. I must have spent over $150,000 fixing everything in the house with all the money I have. Everything I had or ever bought was in that house. And now it’s gone. Keymani is gone, and I have nowhere to go with my other two children,” Braithwaite said.
She noted while fire investigators had not told her definitively what sparked the fire which destroyed the two-storey structure, they believed it would have been electrical in origin, from preliminary inspections.
This suggestion, she said, had hurt her even more, as she said she had recently re-wired the house, and it was believed something was not done properly.
Fire officers were expected to return to the scene of the fire yesterday.
Anyone wishing to help Crystal Braithwaite is asked to leave their contact information at the e-mail address of this reporter, and it will be passed on to the family.
Background
According to police reports, shortly after 12.30 p.m. on Monday, Keymani was upstairs with his great-uncle, Raulston Stanislaus, when the older man was called downstairs by the other two children, said to be on the ground floor of the building.
Stanislaus went to see what the commotion was about, and when he walked downstairs he was alerted to a fire in one of the back rooms of the house.
He grabbed the two siblings and ensured they exited the building. Once they were safe, he then turned around to return for the two-year-old.
However, by then the fire had already spread, blocking the stairway.
Stanislaus attempted to save Keymani, but the heat from the flames was too intense. He raised an alarm, and residents attempted to form a bucket brigade to contain the fire. Some residents even attempted to brave the fire, but the intense heat pushed them back as well.
The Fire Service was also notified, and appliances from the San Juan Fire Station were dispatched.
Fire officers were able to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures. However, they were unable to save Keymani.
His body was found in the bedroom in which he had last been seen.
History of tragedy
This is not the first tragedy to have taken place in that house. In 2014, Jadel Holder, nine, and his brother, Jamal Braithwaite, 15, were killed when gunmen stormed the two-storey duplex. Both were brothers of Keymani’s mom, Crystal Braithwaite.
The killers ordered the siblings to lie face-down on the floor of the living room of the home before shooting them both in the head, at close range.
The shooting was witnessed by the siblings’ mother, Michelle Holder, and their 16-year-old cousin, Glendel Alexander, who were both in the house at the time.
Alexander was shot once in the right leg while attempting to flee the scene after the two children were killed.
Michelle Holder was left unharmed.
Police told the Express at the time that despite his age, Jamal Braithwaite had had several run-ins with the law, and had even associated with a gang that operated in the community. He was also the suspect in several shootings in the Morvant community.
It was believed that the killers came for Jamal, but ended up shooting the two siblings at the time because they did not know who was who.