Increase in Tobago taxi fares

Members of Tobago Taxi Owners and Drivers Association, the Tobago Taxi Co-Operation, and Unique Taxi Association have advised the Tobago public that taxi fares for stands in Scarborough and ANR Robinson International Airport will be increased, effective today.
“This follows a meeting held with the three parties at which the decision was taken. The associations took into consideration a number of reasons, the primary one being the incremental increases of oil and gas prices,” the associations said in a statement.
They added that the last price increase took place in 2016.
“Since then, gas prices have increased four times—2017, 2018, 2019, including the most recent increase in September 2022 by the Government in its 2023 budget presentation.
“Additionally, the cost of vehicle parts has increased, coupled with the rising cost of living. The associations have operated at a loss for a number of years, and the aforementioned undertakings have left the associations with no other choice but to increase fares,” they stated.
Public criticises decision
However, this is not sitting well with members of the public, especially with the increase in air and seabridge fares.
On social media, Claire Grant called on persons to take the bus, while others stated the fares were always high.
“Ahhh boy, well many of us may have to choose between feeding ourselves and getting to work. I cannot imagine short drop being $7 and an additional $1 for everywhere and (people) salary not raising,” Sheena Nelson said.
Last week, Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) announced that the increase in ticket prices for the flight to and from Tobago will come into effect on January 1.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced the decision in the 2023 budget presentation on September 26, following years of losses recorded by CAL in operating the domestic airbridge.
In a news release on CAL’s website on Wednesday, the airline said adults will pay $200 for every one-way flight. That is up from $150, which represents a 33.3 per cent increase.
Children’s one-way ticket fares will cost $150, up from $100 and the return fare will now be $300.
Imbert said regarding the seabridge, people aged 60 years and over who travel freely, will now pay $25 one-way.
The standard ticket will be raised from $50 to $75 one-way. Premium cabins will increase from $100 to $150 one-way, this is also effective January 1, 2023.