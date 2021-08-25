In parliament
Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh has challenged Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to call a commission of enquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Responding to the Prime Minister’s contribution in Parliament, at the Red House, Port of Spain, seeking to extend the state of emergency for another three months, Indarsingh said: “I challenge the Prime Minister to call a commission of enquiry in relation to this pandemic, and the Government’s handling of the pandemic.
“Let all and sundry come out in the open, so that we could know and hold accountable those who are responsible, Madam Speaker. If you want to say that you want to bare it all and you are open and transparent, go down the road of convening a commission of inquiry.”
Indarsingh said the Prime Minister did not offer anything new in terms of data and statistics.
“The Prime Minister really reflected on his Government’s incompetence over the last 24 months in the handling of this pandemic, and the Prime Minister should have reflected when he spoke on masks and the wearing of masks, the incompetence of his Minister of Health in relation to this very sad issue,” he said.
‘Exercise in public relations’
He dismissed Rowley’s assertion that his Government was transparent in how it answered questions from the media during the Covid news conferences.
“And, today, I want the Prime Minister, if you speak that, and he is not speaking in what we would call double and fork-tongued here and engaging in an exercise of public relations and trying to appease the population of this country, and he said that he has been very transparent and open, I challenge the Prime Minister to call a commission of enquiry in relation to this pandemic, and the Government’s handling of the pandemic,” he said.
He called on Rowley to allow the Parliament to return to its normal state of affairs “to promote true democracy and good governance in Trinidad and Tobago”.
Expressing concern about where T&T will go in the next three months, Indarsingh said:
“Madam Speaker, it is clear what were the specific objectives and aims and objectives of the SoE when it was first introduced—was it achieved? Was it realised?”