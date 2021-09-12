THE United National Congress (UNC) will not be supporting the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority (TTRA) legislation.
This is according to Opposition MP Rudranath Indarsingh, who spoke at a news conference yesterday at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office.
He noted that the Opposition has always objected to the Bill in all its forms — in 2010, 2018, 2019 and 2021.
Indarsingh said the Bill will no longer require a three-fifths majority but will be passed with the Government’s simple majority.
He said this reeks of an attack on the Constitution, democracy and parliamentary process.
He questioned why the Prime Minister, the Attorney General and Finance Minister Colm Imbert would want to “tamper” with the Bill.
Government, he said, is making a mockery of the democratic process and is on a “dangerous dictatorial road”.
He said this move shows it cannot credibly engage the Opposition and the public for their plans and legislative agenda.
He asked Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to say what is the policy that has guided this legislation and whether all proposals for taxation have been ventilated to the people.
Indarsingh said the Bill interferes with the property and privacy rights which are enshrined in the Constitution.
He said what will emerge is “Imbert’s Revenue Authority”, which will undermine and erode the Public Service Commission.
Indarsingh added that the TTRA Bill is attempting to expand contract employment within the public service.
He said the Public Service Commission has the power to hire persons in the Custom and Excise Division and the Board of Inland Revenue.
He questioned what will be the Public Service Commission’s position in relation to the expansion of contract labour?.
He noted that former labour minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus had said that contract labour affects workers’ security and tenure.
‘Party hacks’
Indarsingh said the Government is creating an avenue and political arm to employ supporters and “party hacks” who may not have the expertise to take charge of critical and sensitive areas related to tax collection.
He asked if the Government is undermining and destroying the PSC with the creation of the TTRA.
Indarsingh said the UNC is of the opinion that there will be no independence and the TTRA will be at the total behest of the Government to do its political bidding.
He noted that Custom and Excise has powers of arrest, powers to seize and search, etc.
Indarsingh claimed that they will now be placed under the TTRA, creating a “mongoose gang” to carry out the “real agenda” of the Government.
Indarsingh further claimed that the jobs of more than 2,000 employees will be dismissed in “one swoop”.
The move, he said, is an attack on the collective bargaining process and on trade unions, adding that it is an ongoing assault on the trade union movement. He questioned what will become of the pension benefits of those under the current structure.
The Opposition, he said, will continue to voice its objection to the oppression of workers as he claimed that more than 120,000 people have lost their jobs in the past six years.
Indarsingh added that based on Government’s actions to bring this legislation now during a state of emergency, it is to prevent people from taking to the streets to protest.
He further asked whether the Police Service Commission (PolSC) has become a “tool” of the People’s National Movement (PNM).
He questioned what role it played in the undermining and autonomous function of the PolSC.
Indarsingh said PolSC chairman Bliss Seepersad was selected by the PNM to sit on the Chaguaramas Development Authority board (CDB) and she served two masters as she was appointed by the President as PolSC chair.
He asked the Prime Minister who instructed the PolSC to retain a former judge to investigate police officers allegedly involved in bribery as it relates to firearm users licences (FUL).