Independent investigator clears RC priest

THE Archdiocese of Port of Spain has cleared a Roman Catholic priest of allegations made in an online video.
In a statement issued by the Archdiocese yesterday, it stated there was no evidence to support or substantiate the claims.
“Further to the publication of an online video making allegations against a Roman Catholic priest at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish, the RC Archdiocese of Port of Spain advises that an independent investigation by a team of professionals was conducted, and a detailed report submitted.
“The investigation has found that there be no evidence to support or substantiate the claims made in the video.
“The Church is concerned for the well-being of all persons involved and will continue to provide prayerful support. Gratitude is extended to the persons who assisted in the investigations,” the statement read.
A female security guard, recently dismissed from working at the church, claimed a priest caused her to lose her job after she raised allegations against him.
She claimed she had been keeping secrets concerning the priest’s behaviour, but since the loss of her job, she had decided to speak out.
Concerning her dismissal by the security company, she said she had never been disrespectful to anyone while working at the firm for the past 16 years.
A letter dated March 2, on the security firm’s letterhead, was later posted to social media. It stated the woman was dismissed for gross misconduct.
It spoke of her behaviour toward members of the company’s management and staff and the company’s client, the Pro-Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.
It was said despite the company’s leniency in treating with her similar act of misconduct at the church in November 2019, “you have reverted to the same type of unacceptable behaviour, with this occasion resulting in the client’s formal request for your removal by letter dated February 19, 2021”.
The firm stated despite several pleas for her to “cease and desist from such unprofessional comportment”, she continued in what the document said “can only be described as gross misconduct”.
It added she had breached sections of the company’s code of conduct and disciplinary handbook.
“Suffice it to say, there are not enough words that can properly convey our abject disappointment in your persistent, reprehensible, defamatory attacks on a religious body, which has brought both their esteemed institution and the company into disrepute. Therefore, management hereby confirms its zero-tolerance stance on such egregious misconduct by terminating your services with immediate effect.”
The guard was told all outstanding payments to her would be remitted to her financial institution following the return of the company’s property.