It was a vote of conscience.
Independent Senator Dr Maria Dillon-Remy said her vote, which saw the passage of the controversial public procurement bill, was one of conscience and not on any inducement whatsoever.
On Tuesday, Dillon-Remy’s vote allowed passage of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
A total of 16 members voted yes, the six Opposition members voted against and eight of the nine Independent senators abstained—except Dillon-Remy.
Since the vote, Dillon-Remy has been branded “traitor” by some on social media and vilified for her decision.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Dillon-Remy explained why she chose to vote in support of the bill.
“It’s very simple, I considered what was there in the bill, and that is what my conscience told me that is what I should do,” she said.
“I weighed the options and I thought that is what I should do, which is what I normally do; I think it through, I work it through and I thought I should,” she added.
Dillon-Remy is being accused on social media of being given incentives to vote, allegations that she had land to sell to the State in Tobago, that she is a beneficiary of a medical company and that she and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley are childhood friends.
Dillon-Remy laughed and refuted all these accusations.
“I have no medical company; yes, I was in school with Keith Rowley, but he was ahead of me; we weren’t in the same class, we were not friends,” she said.
Dillon-Remy acknowledged she is being roasted for her action.
“I am being roasted; I hear people say I get paid, they say me and my family set for life; these things are so far from the truth,” she said.
‘I put my country first’
She noted there was a leadership conference this year where American television personality Steve Harvey was a speaker.
“Steve Harvey said there are some people, you call them ‘thumb gangsters’; they sit and use their thumbs and they say all sorts of things about you, they don’t know you,” she said.
Dillon-Remy said she had to listen to all sides, and she felt comfortable with the bill and the amendments made.
“There were amendments that were made and I voted for the bill,” she said.
Asked if she felt pressured in any way after hearing her colleagues on the Independent bench all abstain in their vote, Dillon-Remy said she did not.
The senator assured that her decisions made in the Parliament are in the interest of country and not self.
“Whenever I do anything, whatever I try to do, I put my country first, that’s what I’m there for, and the day I don’t do that, you will see me leaving. I wouldn’t be there if I didn’t think that I could, and I’m hoping that as a nation, we don’t allow people to try and fit into a mould because other people want to put them into a mould,” she said.
Following the vote on Tuesday night, there have been a number of memes painting Dillon-Remy as a People’s National Movement (PNM) supporter.
Asked how she felt about this, Dillon-Remy said she had not seen them.
Asked if she was contacted by any Government members to persuade her to vote for the bill, Dillon-Remy said: “It was a contentious bill and there were things on both sides—the Government had their say, the Chamber and everybody—people put their things, they are entitled to do so; the question is what do I do with it,” she said as she reiterated she voted after weighing everything and feeling comfortable with the amendments further made to the bill.