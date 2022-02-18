Independent team to lead probe

A small, independent team will be appointed by the Cabinet to investigate what led to the 12-hour blackout in Trinidad on Wednesday, says Energy Minister Stuart Young.
Young said members of the team are to be identified shortly.
Speaking at a news conference attended by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales and T&TEC (Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission) general manager Kelvin Ramsook at the National Security Ministry in Port of Spain, Young said a timeline has not been decided, but the Government knows it must happen urgently.
“So there will be a Cabinet-appointed, small, investigative, independent body to do a very in-depth dive into this, to look at what happened and to come up, most importantly, with recommendations for the Cabinet for our consideration to both prevent any future occurrence of this type,” said Young.
He said the decision to appoint the team came following an emergency National Security Council meeting yesterday morning before the weekly Cabinet meeting, both chaired by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
The Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) said in a release yesterday that the blackout, which started at 12.52 p.m. on Wednesday, was due to a fault on the T&TEC 220KV Gandhi Village substation.
It said this caused all generating machines at TGU to trip, leading to a loss of its power supply to T&TEC.
The release said that TGU was subsequently informed that all other independent power producers (IPPs) also lost total facility generation.
TGU said it immediately initiated its process, in consultation with T&TEC, to restart its generators to allow for a gradual restoration of power supply to the national grid.
No sabotage
Questioned on whether the fault at the substation was caused by human error, equipment interference or what would have triggered the issue, Ramsook said he prefers to wait on the report.
“I would prefer not to comment on that part unless that investigation is completed. You know, sometimes when you are dealing with issues, certain things show up and then you realise it may not be that aspect. This is a matter that affected the entire country, so I’d rather let the committee conduct the full investigation and provide a report,” he said.
Gonzales interjected, saying he had presented a preliminary report to Rowley which was passed to him from Ramsook.
“It is quite clear that there was no sabotage or nothing from a human perspective that would have resulted in that disruption that took place yesterday, so I want to make it abundantly clear,” he said.
The Express pointed out there was still no clear explanation about what caused the fault at the substation.
Young said Ramsook provided a technical explanation as far as he could.
“At the end of the day, they are the technical people, they’ve looked at it; we do not want to prejudice any investigation that we intend to take place, etc. There’s absolutely nothing to hide,” Young said.
He reiterated that the preliminary report shows there is no evidence of sabotage.
“But let’s leave that right now because, as we said, a decision has been taken to appoint an independent team to investigate it,” he said.
Young said the investigative committee will be tasked with coming up with recommendations for Cabinet to consider.
He said the team will comprise independent experts who will look at the power distribution and generation side, as well as national security.
The minister said Wednesday’s event has demonstrated there are vulnerabilities in power generation and distribution.
He added that there is also a breakdown and disruption in the communication system, and there is always room for improvement.
Not a gas problem
Young also said from an Energy Ministry perspective, there was no issue in relation to the supply of gas.
He pointed out that in the 2013 blackout, there was a natural gas supply issue but not this time around.
Young said the National Energy Company (NEC) will be used to do certain studies.
“We had already begun the work to look at certain options and to present those options to Cabinet. That will now tie in to this investigative team that is going to be tasked with looking at it,” he said.
Questioned about the complaint about communication during the blackout, Young said a decision was taken “early o’clock” to have T&TEC manage the provision of information to the public.
He said one of the lessons learnt with the collapse of the whole power grid is the need to look at the communications side. He noted the phone lines were down and there was a reliance on social media and radio.
Young said there is room for improvement, but in a crisis, there should be one source of information and T&TEC was tasked with that responsibility.
Ramsook said the company provided notifications to the public.
Vulnerabilities exposed
Asked if the decommissioning of the Port of Spain power plant would have placed additional burden on the independent power providers, Gonzales said it did not, but what it has done is expose a vulnerability in the system because most of the electricity generation takes place in the South and Central region.
He said they will await the outcome of the investigation and once that report is in hand, they will be approaching Cabinet with recommendations to build back some kind of capacity within the Port of Spain area to prevent that kind of widespread outage.
Young interjected, saying when the PNM entered office in 2015, it met the decision to decommission the Port of Spain power generation plant.
He said they are looking at state-of-the-art technology for greener, cleaner power generation techniques.
Asked if the plant would be in the same location as existed before in Port of Spain, Young said it would be at another location.
Contingency plans
All ministers indicated that immediate contingency plans were kicked in when the blackout occurred.
Young said the Prime Minister was kept abreast of everything that was happening.
Gonzales said he was physically present for about five hours at T&TEC’s main control room at Mt Hope, and left there at almost 1 a.m. yesterday.
He praised the professionalism of T&TEC’s senior engineers, saying T&T, despite Wednesday’s challenges, should feel proud that there are a cadre of citizens who are concerned about the country and the welfare of its people and “will go out of their way to restore stability to Trinidad and Tobago”.
However, the minister acknowledged the stand-by system to prevent what happened on Wednesday from occurring “did not trigger”.
He said T&TEC will conduct its own investigation into the matter.