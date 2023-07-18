THE majority of Independent senators yesterday expressed concerns over the Procurement amendments which will be debated in emergency sittings of the House of Representatives and Senate this week.
The Government will have to justify the changes in particular to Section 7 of the Act which will correct an error in the cross reference and would change the requirement for the Order issued by the finance minister to be subject to affirmative resolution to negative resolution of Parliament.
This means the minister can make Orders for exemptions without having to come to the Parliament for debate and approval.
The Public Procurement and Public Disposal of Property (Amendment and Validation) Bill which will first be debated in the Lower House tomorrow will, among other things, validate the actions taken by Finance Minister Colm Imbert when he issued two Exemption Orders allowing the procurement of goods and services for the Judiciary and for the State in respect of visits by foreign dignitaries and heads without bringing the matter for approval by Parliament.
The Government also proposes to amend the Act to allow the procurement of goods and services of up to $1 million to be exempt from the provisions and requirements set out in the Act.
The Express spoke to eight of the independent Senators yesterday (Dr Varma Deyalsingh was unreachable) who all indicated that they have concerns but will wait to hear and speak on Thursday when the legislation is expected to be debated in the Senate.
Senator Amrita Deonarine said she has concerns about the amendments and, in particular, Section 7 as she noted during the debate of the Procurement legislation, in 2020, she had expressed deep concerns about this Section, and “now this Section is going to be further amended so this is where most of my concerns are leaning on but as I said I am reviewing everything”.
Deonarine said Section 7 initially spoke to negative resolution, then it was amended to affirmative resolution, and now it is proposed to change it back to negative.
“It is a reversal to a response to concerns that were initially raised back in 2020 and it’s a reversal of that response to fix some of the concerns that were raised,” she said.
She said this Section also deals with the exemptions of legal services, debt financing, accounting and financing and the finance minister determining what can and cannot be exempted.
The amendments, she said, have to be looked at in the context of the whole Act including the regulations.
Waiting to hear
Independent Senator Anthony Vieira told the Express he, too, will wait to hear what the Government intends to say.
“I am reading over the Procurement Act, I haven’t worked out in my mind yet where I stand, let me hear what the minister and the Government have to say and then I will respond accordingly,” he said.
Independent Senator Paul Richards said he will wait to hear what is being said on both Wednesday and Thursday.
“There are always concerns when an issue as sensitive as procurement is raised so like everybody else who is interested in transparency and accountability and is eager for the country to operationalise effective procurement legislation and processes and procedures, anytime issues are raised there have to be some kind of concerns generated,” he said.
Independent Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye said she was out of the country at a conference in Belgium and the Netherlands for the past week and returned yesterday at 2.30 a.m. so she had not yet seen the amendments.
She said she always examines Bills before she makes any decisions and she also looks at comparative legislation.
Thompson-Ahye said she read a letter to the editor written by Clyde Weatherhead entitled “Will independent senators allow changes to the procurement law?” in Monday’s newspaper and “he gave me an idea of what it is but I will need to read the amendments myself”.
“Of course I will listen to whatever rationale they (Government) bring to the Parliament so I would not like to go into it until I hear…we will do what is best for the country,” she added.
Emergency sitting surprise
Senator Charisse Seepersad said, “I do have concerns but I will wait to hear what the minister who is piloting the Bill has to say in his presentation.”.
Senator Dr Maria Dillon-Remy said before a Bill is debated there are “general concerns”
“I have just read, briefly, the Bill, I will now have to go through, how the amendments will fit into what was previously agreed to. So I can’t speak on anything as yet,” she said.
She noted that changes to Section 7 of the legislation is one of the concerns she has but she must look through what is being proposed first before she makes any decision.
“But it is (Section 7) is one of the areas that I will be interested in looking at,” she added.
Senator Deoroop Teemal said he normally waits to hear what both sides—Government and Opposition—have to say.
He said he was surprised by Imbert’s Order to exempt the procurement of goods and services from the Caricom meeting from the Act as he noted there is usually notice of Orders to be made.
“This particular one there wasn’t any forewarnings or anything so it was a bit of a surprise,” he said.
Independent Senator Evans Welch said he was surprised at the emergency sittings as he was not expecting this.
“I have been quite busy so I will have to look at the legislation and the amendments in order to form a view but I have been really busy with Court and so on and this came suddenly so I don’t have any views and comments on it yet, I have to look at it,” he said.
Welch said he only saw the proposed amendments in his inbox on Sunday night whilst he was preparing for a Court matter for Monday.