India PM hails ‘special friendship’ with Mia Mottley

Some communities in Trinidad and Tobago don’t receive water for months and even years.

So noted Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales as he tabled the Report of the Cabinet Sub-Committee Report on the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) in the House of Representatives, at the Red House, Port of Spain, yesterday.

The report has been placed in the hands of a parliamentary Joint Select Committee (JSC) as the Govern­ment grapples with the systemic “dys­function” at the unwieldy and debt-­­ridden, State-owned public utility.