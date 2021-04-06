...India vaccines coming

CORONA__use_covid19

THEIR arrival was preceded by some diplomatic battling but the government of India has confirmed that its first Covid-19 vaccine donation to Trinidad and Tobago will be here next Monday.

A brief statement from the Indian High Commission in Port of Spain said: “The government of India’s donation of 40,000 Covishield vaccines to Trinidad and Tobago is scheduled to arrive in Port of Spain on Monday, 12th April, 2021.

“Necessary logistics have been put in place for its delivery.”

The issue of donations from India initially ignited a war of words between Government and the Opposition about the State being able to secure vaccines for the population.

Then it caused a sitting High Commissioner to publicly respond as Indian High Commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu sought to clarify whether the Indian government had been approached for donations to T&T.

Government’s public vaccination programme launched at 21 sites across the country yesterday.

The first part of the national inoculation drive, which was kicked off with 33,600 AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived last Tuesday via COVAX, targeted frontline healthcare workers, the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

Rowley: I thought I was careful

Covid-19, the great leveller, has struck Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

According to his Facebook page, the Prime Minister began experien­cing flu-like symptoms on Sunday evening and was subsequently tested for the virus. “Dr Rowley is in isolation and is under medical supervision”, the post which went up around 9.52 a.m. yesterday said.

The Prime Minister is 71 years old, he is hypertensive and has a heart condition, which puts him in the vulnerable group. Thus far, he does not have any of the severe symptoms.

Surprised at sudden turn of events

When news spread like wildfire yesterday that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had contracted Covid-19, people expressed “shock” and “surprise” while some even found it “passing strange” he had suddenly contracted the virus.

Primary schools to stay virtual

THERE has been a change in plan by the Education Ministry as primary school classes will remain virtual when the new term reopens on April 12.

Initially, Government had announced that Standard Five pupils would return to physical classes for the third academic term of the school year.

However, in a statement yesterday, the ministry said this was no longer so.

No reasons for the decision were given, but the statement came on the heels of a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases across the country over the past few days.

Now only Forms Four and Five pupils will be able to attend physical classes and not on a daily basis.

Deyalsingh gets the jab

ANY speculation about Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley not wanting to get the Covid-19 vaccine is “ole talk”.

So said Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday as he responded to scepticism from the public which has been circulating widely on social media.