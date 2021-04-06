...India vaccines coming

THERE has been a change in plan by the Education Ministry as primary school classes will remain virtual when the new term reopens on April 12.

Initially, Government had announced that Standard Five pupils would return to physical classes for the third academic term of the school year.

However, in a statement yesterday, the ministry said this was no longer so.

No reasons for the decision were given, but the statement came on the heels of a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases across the country over the past few days.

Now only Forms Four and Five pupils will be able to attend physical classes and not on a daily basis.