...India vaccines coming

THEIR arrival was preceded by some diplomatic battling but the government of India has confirmed that its first Covid-19 vaccine donation to Trinidad and Tobago will be here next Monday.
A brief statement from the Indian High Commission in Port of Spain said: “The government of India’s donation of 40,000 Covishield vaccines to Trinidad and Tobago is scheduled to arrive in Port of Spain on Monday, 12th April, 2021.
“Necessary logistics have been put in place for its delivery.”
The issue of donations from India initially ignited a war of words between Government and the Opposition about the State being able to secure vaccines for the population.
Then it caused a sitting High Commissioner to publicly respond as Indian High Commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu sought to clarify whether the Indian government had been approached for donations to T&T.
Government’s public vaccination programme launched at 21 sites across the country yesterday.
The first part of the national inoculation drive, which was kicked off with 33,600 AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived last Tuesday via COVAX, targeted frontline healthcare workers, the elderly and people with chronic diseases.