Indian envoy: 495,000 shots donated to Caribbean countries

Indian High Commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu says India has donated a total of 495,000 AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines to ten Caribbean countries, through its Vaccine Maitri programme.
His comments come following Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s denial of knowledge of any such gift from India to the region.
Speaking during a “Conversations with the Prime Minister” meeting on Thursday night, Rowley said efforts were made to access vaccines from India, but that Sahu had been communicating with private doctors rather than with the Government on the issue of accessing vaccines.
He said the Government was unable to get any information from Sahu, and sought to communicate directly with India when talk of a 500,000-vaccine gift to the region began circulating.
He said there had been no confirmation of any such gift from India.
However, delivering a speech during a “Memories of India” event on Friday evening, Sahu said India had in fact gifted 495,000 vaccines to the region, in keeping with its age-old tradition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The whole world is one family).
He noted that many countries, including T&T, also benefited from gifts of medication last year.
“Last year, amid the pandemic, India supplied medicines including hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol to 150 nations,” Sahu said.
“All three countries I am accredited to as High Commissioner, namely, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and Commonwealth Dominica, were supplied with these gifts.
“As scientists succeeded in finding a vaccine, our Vaccine Maitri (Vaccine Friendship) began in the immediate neighbourhood (Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Myanmar, Mauritius and Seychelles). Gradually it got extended to the Gulf and smaller and more vulnerable nations from Africa to the Caribbean.
“Made-in-India vaccines have also entered into other countries, either bilaterally or through the COVAX initiative. To date, we have supplied ‘Made in India’ vaccines to 72 nations across geographies. In the Caribbean region, we have donated 495,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to ten island countries.”
Sahu said it is of great satisfaction that the only vaccines that have come to this region, however small, are from India.
From the gift, Barbados received 100,000 doses of vaccines; Dominica, 70,000 doses; St Lucia, 25,000 doses; St Kitts and Nevis, 20,000 doses; St Vincent and the Grenadines, 40,000 doses; Antigua and Barbuda, 40,000 doses; Suriname, 50,000 doses; and Jamaica, 50,000 doses.
Barbados donated 2,000 of its vaccines to T&T.
They are the only vaccines T&T has been able to access to date, with Rowley admitting on Thursday that he was unsure when and how many vaccines this country would receive from the Covax facility.
Rowley has received criticism from Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who said it was incredible that Rowley did not know about India’s Vaccine Maitri programme, or how other Caricom nations were able to access it.
Rowley, however, said the first time he heard of the vaccine gift was through local doctors to whom the Indian High Commissioner had spoken. He said when Sahu was approached by Foreign Affairs Minister Avery Browne for information, he was told, “I don’t know.”
Rowley placed responsibility on Sahu for the apparent mix-up.
“We have a High Commissioner here in T&T from India. If you (the High Commissioner) are required, as happened with Guyana and the other smaller islands, to know about this, then we should know about it here and there is a pathway,” Rowley said on Thursday.
In response to Rowley’s comments, Sahu told the Express on Friday that “I don’t think it is in the pale of diplomatic decency to personally attack a resident High Commissioner”.