Indian High Commission clears the air

The Indian High Commission said yesterday by the time the Trinidad and Tobago Government made a request for a Covid-19 vaccine donation from India it may have been too late but the High Commissioner indicated he would go the extra mile to assist.
The High Commission issued a statement to explain what exactly happened in the vaccine controversy after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley claimed that Indian High Commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu had not communicated to the Trinidad and Tobago Government about India’s Vaccine Maitri (Vaccine Friendship) programme.
Sahu hit back saying that there was world knowledge about the programme and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken about it previously.
The High Commission pointed out that no country was selectively informed of India’s Vaccine Maitri, and leaders wrote to the Indian Government requesting the vaccines after Modi’s statements.
In its statement yesterday, the High Commission noted the “controversy around India’s possible vaccine donation to Trinidad and Tobago and the role of the High Commissioner in it”.
It detailed what happened in the High Commissioner’s communication with the Trinidad and Tobago Government with respect to vaccines.
The release pointed out that India’s vaccination friendship programme was global knowledge and that in his Independence Day speech on August 15, 2020, Modi had said that India was ready to mass-produce Covid-19 vaccines when scientists give the go-ahead.
The release noted, further, that Modi spoke again about India’s vaccine programme at the United Nations General Assembly meeting on September 26, 2020.
It stated that Modi assured the global community that as the largest vaccine-producing country in the world, India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis.
According to the release, in addition to the Indian Prime Minister’s comments, the nation’s external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar, on multiple occasions, talked about the Vaccine Maitri initiative of India.
“Media, both Indian and international, reported extensively about this initiative,” the release pointed out.
The release added that leaders across the globe started making requests directly to India for the provision of vaccines and following requests from various heads of Government for the supply of Indian-manufactured vaccines, the Government of India started the supply on January 20, 2021.
The High Commission stated to date, India has supplied Covid-19 vaccines to 72 nations across geographies.
With respect to Trinidad and Tobago, the release stated that on January 19, 2021, Prime Minister of Commonwealth Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, wrote to Modi for a donation of vaccines.
After Skerrit wrote Modi there was a swift reply.
Skerrit’s letter and subsequent social media exchanges are in the public domain, the High Commission said.
The release noted that the donation of AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in Dominica on February 9, 2021.
T&T Timelines
The release provided the time lines for the Trinidad and Tobago communication with respect to vaccines.
On February 15, 2021, both the Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Foreign Minister Dr Amery Browne reached out to the High Commissioner separately to explore the possibility of getting AstraZeneca vaccines from India.
Sahu conveyed two clear options—the T&T Government can purchase vaccines or ask for a donation.
He stated that the Trinidad and Tobago Government can request the Government of India (GOI) for a donation of vaccine, for which a request at the highest level to PM Modi might be considered.
The second option was T&T can directly explore a commercial purchase of the vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII).
Since it is a commercial deal, the Indian Government will have a minimal role, only facilitating export approval.
He disclosed that he advised that the relevant T&T authority could enter into a commercial agreement with SII but also stated it would not be easy.
The High Commissioner stated that a copy of the deal could be shared with the High Commission so that, “we could help get expeditious export approval. High Commissioner also made it clear that it will not be easy since there is a tremendous global demand”.
On February 16, 2021, the High Commission received Browne’s letter to his counterpart - India’s Foreign Minister Jaishankar requesting assistance in access for purchase and receipt of 250,000 doses of vaccine from SII.
On February 23, 2021, the High Commissioner was called to the Foreign Office for a “quick meeting”.
He was informed that SII was not taking any commercial order at that time, and his assistance was sought in getting some vaccine donation. “High Commissioner suggested that, even though it is very late, T&T may like to make a request for a donation at a suitable level,” the release added.
The High Commissioner expressed his optimism despite the late request.
“He also conveyed that given the historical, cultural and friendly relations with the people and government of T&T, but subject to domestic demand and other international commitments, we will go an extra mile to make an effort to get some vaccines. He was told that a letter would be sent,” the release noted.
The High Commission stated that Sahu meets people from all strata of society.
“Keeping in view the long-standing historical, cultural and people-to-people contacts between India and Trinidad and Tobago, efforts are being made to supply some vaccines to Trinidad and Tobago. However, no time frame could be indicated at this stage,” the release stated.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar wrote Modi by letter on February 23, 2021. The former prime minister told Modi that over the last two weeks the Opposition has been reaching out to the Rowley-led Government to request a donation of vaccines from India.
To date, she has not received a response to her letter.
Background
On March 19 Sahu knocked the “diplomatic decency” of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
“I don’t think it is in the pale of diplomatic decency to personally attack a resident High Commissioner” was his response to several questions from the Express via email following Rowley’s comments that Sahu had not communicated anything about India’s vaccines to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.
Rowley on Thursday at a Conversation with the Prime Minister meeting at the Mt Hope/Mt Lambert Community Centre said Sahu did not inform the T&T Government about India’s vaccine programme.
Sahu has responded that this was global knowledge.
“The first I heard about any vaccines from India was from local doctors who were spoken to by the Indian High Commissioner—who did not speak to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago,” Rowley said.
According to Rowley, the second time he heard about these vaccines was when local businessmen were seeking to make arrangements to bring vaccines into the country.
The Prime Minister said that Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne then approached the Indian High Commission to query about these vaccines report.
Rowley said that when that question was asked the response (from Sahu) was “I don’t know.”
He said the Government then communicated directly with India to find out about the vaccines.
“I can tell you there has been no confirmation of any such thing from India,” Rowley said.
“We also communicated with the supplier from India who is supplying the world. They said they are not taking any orders.”
“What is happening is that the vaccine suppliers have taken pre-orders from the wealthy countries that are buying up all that they can produce.”
The Express asked the High Commissioner on Friday for comment on the Prime Minister’s remarks.
“I don’t think it is in the pale of diplomatic decency to personally attack a resident High Commissioner,” stated Sahu in response.
Other Caribbean leaders have reportedly wrote to Modi directly requesting vaccines.
Barbados was gifted 100,000 doses of India made Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines, Dominica 70,000 doses, St Lucia 25,000 doses, St Kitts and Nevis 20,000 doses, St Vincent and the Grenadines 40,000 doses, Antigua and Barbuda 40,000 doses, Suriname 50,000 doses, Guyana 80,000 doses and Jamaica 50,000 doses.