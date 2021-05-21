Indian seaman dies on ship

The Covid-19 virus is suspected to have taken the life of a seaman aboard an oil/chemical tanker anchored in the waters off Brighton, La Brea.
The body of the victim, an Indian national, was taken off the Norwegian-flagged Straum on Tuesday.
A second seaman was transferred from the vessel to the Caura Hospital, with symptoms of the Covid-19 virus.
As of Friday night, the vessel was still anchored in Trinidad and Tobago territorial waters.
According to websites tracking the movement of large vessels, the Straum arrived off La Brea on May 1, after an almost six-day trip from Tampa, Florida.
There were no other ports of call between the United States and Trinidad.
The information on the suspected Covid-19 case was recorded in a police report in the South Western Division.
The report identified the deceased Indian national as Jagdish Ratilal Bamania, who was pronounced dead on board.
He was 44 years old.
Another Indian national, also in his 40s, was taken to hospital, after exhibiting flu-like symptoms.
He is now at the Arima step-down facility.
Police said no one was allowed to disembark the vessel.
It is not known how many crew are aboard the vessel.