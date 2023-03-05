AN infant girl died on Thursday after she was fed and put to bed at her home in Couva.

The child’s 18-year-old mother told police she fed her baby a bottle around 5.30 a.m.

The teen mother said she burped the infant, then placed her in a hammock and rocked her at their home in Carolina Village.

The child later fell asleep with her father.

Around 7.15 a.m., the father observed the baby lying on her back, unresponsive, with vomit on her clothing.

The Emergency Health Services was contacted and paramedics took the child to the San Fernando General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

WPC Belasco-Heeralal and WPC Perry of the Couva Police Station responded and are continuing investigations.

