TWO children were found in a house with the decomposing bodies of their parents and uncle yesterday afternoon.

The victims’ bodies bore gunshot wounds.

The triple murder discovery was made by the children’s elder brother and the couple’s son.

Scrap iron dealer Wazir Mohammed, 57, his wife—homemaker Shelly Ann Mohammed, 43—and his brother Nazim Mohammed, 52, appeared to have been dead for several days in the house.

The house is hidden behind trees and a fence of galvanised roofing sheets.

The couple’s daughters, ages eight months and three years, were also found around 3.30 p.m. at the Clarke Road, Penal, house.

The grisly murders brought the toll for 2019 so far to 343.

It has equalled the toll for the same period in 2018.

Police: No motive yet

Senior Supt of the Southern Division Wayne Mohammed said the couple’s son, Vishad Mohammed, 21, who lives in Penal with a relative, had been trying to contact his parents since Sunday and after being unable to reach them, visited the house yesterday.

The grocery worker found a locked gate and climbed over it to find a broken door.

He discovered the bodies and the children.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

He took his siblings out of the house.

Officers took the girls to the Siparia Health Facility.

Southern Division said the bodies were in a state of decomposition.

A motive for the triple murder is yet to be determined but from initial findings, officers said robbery did not appear to be the motive.

In addition, Snr Supt Mohammed said of the children "from all appearances, they were well kept".

The Express was told that someone known to the family may have killed the three, and taken care of the children.

Police say they have a suspect in the case.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

...Autopsies: Victims’ throats slit, one also shot

...Autopsies: Victims’ throats slit, one also shot

Wazir Mohammed, 57, was shot in the chest before his throat was slit. His wife Shelly-Ann Ragoonanan-Mohammed, 43, and his brother, Nazim Mohammed, 52, had their throats slit. The three were found dead around 3 p.m. on Thursday at their home off Clarke Road, Penal.

+3
4-year-old ‘an angel’ of a sister

4-year-old ‘an angel’ of a sister

WITH her parents killed by criminals and their bodies decaying for four days in their Penal home, rela­tives of a four-year-old girl believe she cared for her baby brother until they were rescued. “An angel” was how the little girl’s uncle, Vijay Ragoonanan, described her for taking on the responsibility to care for her eight-month-old sibling while they were trapped in the house surrounded by the scent of death.

Gary predicts big drop in murders

Gary predicts big drop in murders

THE verdict is in and Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says in his first year as the country’s top cop, there has been an overall decrease in crime. He has promised that he will not fail in making Trinidad and Tobago safe again.

Jamaican artistes ready ‘to tek over’

Jamaican artistes ready ‘to tek over’

“WE come to tek over, man. Jamaica come to tek over.” That jovial declaration from Jamaica’s Carifesta head of delegation Michael Holgate summed up the exuberance and excitement of arriving artists and performers from around the region at Piarco International Airport on Thursday evening.

Talk, talk, talk... but plenty action too

Talk, talk, talk... but plenty action too

BETWEEN Saturday night and Wednesday, two men were shot dead in the bustling town of Curepe. Doubles vendor Shazard Mannick was ambushed by two gunmen as he was selling to a line of customers at the Original Sauce Doubles booth on the Southern Main Road.