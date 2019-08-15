TWO children were found in a house with the decomposing bodies of their parents and uncle yesterday afternoon.
The victims’ bodies bore gunshot wounds.
The triple murder discovery was made by the children’s elder brother and the couple’s son.
Scrap iron dealer Wazir Mohammed, 57, his wife—homemaker Shelly Ann Mohammed, 43—and his brother Nazim Mohammed, 52, appeared to have been dead for several days in the house.
The house is hidden behind trees and a fence of galvanised roofing sheets.
The couple’s daughters, ages eight months and three years, were also found around 3.30 p.m. at the Clarke Road, Penal, house.
The grisly murders brought the toll for 2019 so far to 343.
It has equalled the toll for the same period in 2018.
Police: No motive yet
Senior Supt of the Southern Division Wayne Mohammed said the couple’s son, Vishad Mohammed, 21, who lives in Penal with a relative, had been trying to contact his parents since Sunday and after being unable to reach them, visited the house yesterday.
The grocery worker found a locked gate and climbed over it to find a broken door.
He discovered the bodies and the children.
He took his siblings out of the house.
Officers took the girls to the Siparia Health Facility.
Southern Division said the bodies were in a state of decomposition.
A motive for the triple murder is yet to be determined but from initial findings, officers said robbery did not appear to be the motive.
In addition, Snr Supt Mohammed said of the children "from all appearances, they were well kept".
The Express was told that someone known to the family may have killed the three, and taken care of the children.
Police say they have a suspect in the case.