Infant is latest child to die of Covid

Another child has died of Covid-19.
The Ministry of Health reported the death of a male infant yesterday, the tenth child to succumb to the virus in T&T. The infant was among 22 new deaths reported yesterday.
Additionally, another record number of new cases was reported, along with 28 additional cases of the Omicron variant.
The ministry reported 1,259 new Covid-19 cases, breaking Thursday’s record of the highest number of new cases recorded in a single day. On Thursday, the Ministry of Health reported 1,063 confirmed cases.
In its daily update yesterday, the ministry said the 1,259 new cases were the results of samples taken between January 13-20.
The new cases take the active caseload to 18,034 and total cases recorded since the start of the pandemic to 105,264.
The death toll now stands at 3,278.
The ministry said the 22 newly recorded deaths were:
• five elderly men
• seven elderly women
• three middle-aged men
• five middle-aged women
• one young adult woman
• one male infant.
The ministry said 13 people had “multiple comorbidities”, seven had “only one comorbidity” and two people “had no known medical condition”.
The comorbidities seen in the deceased included diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, cancer, obesity, asthma, anaemia and a history of strokes.
Tobago did not record any new deaths and the island’s death toll remains at 222.
So far in January 2022, 409 deaths have been recorded.
Tobago recorded 41 new positive cases yesterday, taking the active cases there to 969.
The ministry said 28 cases of the Omicron variant were confirmed between January 18 and 20, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of Omicron to 56.
Eighteen of the Omicron cases had no history of recent travel and no known contact with recent travellers. Two of the cases had recent travel history or contact with a recent traveller while eight remain under epidemiological investigation.
All of the patients have been isolated, as well as their contacts.
The ministry said 463 people are in hospital, 123 positive patients are in step-down/ transition facilities and a total of 16,189 people are in home self-isolation.
Of the 118 patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, 25 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 28 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).
To date, 683,401 people (48.8 per cent of the population) have been fully vaccinated while 716,599 have had a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. A total of 103,605 people have received a third primary dose or booster shot of a vaccine.