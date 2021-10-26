Infant Vedika faces new challenge–Covid

Two-year-old Vedika Boochoon, who needs financial help to correct a medical condition affecting her hearing and speech, has been infected with the Covid-19 virus.
The baby girl tested positive for the Covid virus on Monday, along with her parents and six-year-old brother.
The family is now in home isolation with mild symptoms.
Mother Debra Ramcharitar-Boochoon said little Vedika was the first to begin showing signs of the virus on Sunday night.
“She had a fever and was congested. I took her to a doctor and a Covid test was done. She was positive. On Monday, my son, husband and myself were tested and the results were all positive. We all have mild symptoms and were sent into home isolation,” she said.
Ramcharitar-Boochoon is uncertain where the family may have contracted the virus. The family owns a mini-mart downstairs their home in El Socorro.
“The Ministry of Health has contacted us and we are being monitored. I am hoping we recover from this soon because we need to get back on track with raising funds for Vedika’s procedure. She needs to have this done before she turns three next year August,” she said.
Ramcharitar-Boochoon had reached out to the Express last week seeking assistance in raising US$126,558.98 (TT$859,320.33) for her little girl to undergo a cochlear implantation which is not performed at local hospitals.
The child has been diagnosed with bilateral profound sensorineural hearing loss, a medical condition affecting her hearing and speech development.
The mother made an emotional appeal for financial assistance to have the procedure done at the NYU Langone Health, a medical institute in New York City.
The cost includes hospital services, professional and post-care services as well as a 25 per cent reserve fee for unanticipated hospital and professional medical services.
A chance at normal life
Ramcharitar-Boochoon said her family has held fund-raisers, launched a GoFundMe page and a bank account hoping to raise the money.
“Now that we tested positive for Covid there will be a setback. We have to raise this money before August next year because the doctor said the implant would be more effective if it is done before she turns three. I am pleading to anyone who can help us to come forward and give my child a chance to have a normal life,” she said.
The mother said her daughter was given a clean bill of health at birth but she soon realised she was not responding to sounds.
At 14 months old, Vedika was taken to the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) where she underwent a series of medical examinations. Audiological investigations confirmed the child had no responses to sound in both ears.
Vedika was outfitted with a hearing aid but that failed to improve her hearing.
A medical document from the NCRHA stated Vedika was diagnosed with bilateral profound sensorineural hearing loss. This has delayed her speech as she does not respond to her name and is not alerting to sounds in her environment.
The NCRHA stated Vedika would benefit from hearing rehabilitation in the form of a cochlear implantation.
Ramcharitar-Boochoon said she was thankful to all those who have reached out to her family since the story was highlighted in the Express on Monday.
“I am sorry we are now Covid-positive because a lot of people are reaching out to help us. I am thankful to everyone and we are looking forward to your support,” she said.
Anyone willing to assist baby Vedika can visit the family’s GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/b54504eb. Donations can also be made to RBC savings account #110000004497916.