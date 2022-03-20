‘Inflation may be the most serious effect’

Inflation could probably be the most serious effect of the Russia-Ukraine war on Trinidad and Tobago and other countries.
This is the view of retired international relations lecturer Dr Anthony Gonzales, who on Friday evening also predicted a rise in commodity prices because of supply shortages, sanctions and supply chain issues which will continue to negatively impact the world economy.
“Global inflation of nearly six per cent was forecast by the (Economist Intelligence Unit) before the crisis. The World Bank had raised its forecast for global inflation in 2022 to 3.3 per cent due to the rise in food prices, but now it is expected to rise by ten per cent, if oil goes to US$120-US$140 a barrel this year with corresponding increases in gas prices,” Gonzales said during a virtual discussion hosted by the Trade and Economic Development Unit of The University of the West Indies on the “Impact of the Russia Ukraine War for T&T”.
Energy prices are expected to increase, with oil prices remaining high at around US$100 a barrel, while gas prices can be expected to rise by at least 50 per cent this year, he projected.
Gonzales said rising energy prices could also bring higher energy revenue. “On the other side of the equation, one would anticipate that increased food prices and higher inflation generally would reduce income and shift demand away from non-food sectors. Income distribution would become more skewed unless energy and food subsidies are tackled,” he said.
The economist noted that tighter financial conditions were most likely to prevail in a prolonged war.
“(The year) 2022 is the year recovery is expected and growth for that year is anticipating some kind of recovery to be at around 5.5 per cent (for Trinidad and Tobago) according to the (International Monetary Fund) based on budgetary support and the anticipated recovery in oil and gas production,” he said.
Forecast inflation in 2022 is projected at about 2.8 per cent while the fiscal deficit is expected to decline to 7.5 per cent of GDP in fiscal year 2022, Gonzales noted.
“In the first place, inflation is likely to be much higher than 2.8 per cent, it should also be noted that generally domestic price increases can be expected,” Gonzales said, noting that a higher inflation of six to ten per cent would reduce incomes and lesson demand for certain goods and services particularly non essentials
But he pointed out that the projected 5.5 per cent GDP recovery growth rate for the country was under threat in an environment of investor uncertainty.
“If we look at the immediate and medium terms, it is clear that because of the uncertainty that war creates, both consumers and investors will tend to delay decisions in fear of a worst-case scenario. This would tend to exercise some restraint on recovery as well as growth in the medium term. As of now, measures should already have been taken to protect the vulnerable from higher fuel prices,” Gonzales said.
But Gonzales also predicted a glimmer of hope for the future.
“I don’t think our recovery will be as strong as we anticipated for the immediate period; we would have to probably live with much lower growth.
“Over the medium term as the geopolitics of oil change with Europe wanting to reduce its reliance on Russian oil and gas, opportunities may present themselves for further gains in the energy sector. While this is indeed desirable, if it happens, it may once again cast doubt on our ability to walk and chew gum and given the simultaneous need for non-energy transformation,” Gonzales said.
Dr Ronald Ramkissoon, former senior economist at Republic Bank, said the war had a lot of implications not only economically, but also with regard to the politics of what happens after.
“The only thing that is certain now is uncertainty—how long it would last and what the solutions would be. Because of all this uncertainty, capital tends to move out of emerging markets. The world, however, is changing and I don’t know that many of the havens that capital moves to would consider themselves as safe,” he said.
“There are many risks in Europe and all over the world, and we have seen what has happened to institutions as a result of the measures taken against Russia, and we have found out that Russia had a lot of investment in London and all over the world, and taking certain kinds of measures are going to hurt the Western world.”
Ramkissoon noted that while Trinidad and Tobago did not have large amounts of Russian capital invested, this meant this country’s emerging economy is going to face some pressures depending on how well it performs.
“We are not helpless. We may have to increase interest rates, which then leads us to inflation, which we are going to import and some of which we are going to do ourselves...I think there is going to be a major issue with respect to the distribution of income and the quality of life.
“While we would have value added quite likely from the increase in energy prices, there is the downside which is the increase in the petroleum subsidy depending on what happens as well as other adverse effects on the countries around us, as a result of an increase in energy prices,” Ramkissoon said.