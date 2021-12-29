The son of a Covid-19 patient at the step-down facility at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) Valsayn has condemned the Ministry of Health over what he termed the “shabby and inhumane” treatment of his mother.
He told the Express that his mother, who suffers with kidney problems and requires dialysis three times weekly, contracted Covid and was taken to the step-down facility.
He noted while they were allowed to carry food for her, they have to leave it at the security station and from there it would make its way to her, but that was not happening as it should.
“For some reason when we drop food for her in the evening, we would come back the next morning and see the food on the table, which meant nobody carried it to her.”
He said what’s even worse is the suffering she endures whenever she’s taken for dialysis.
“Whenever she has dialysis, they would take her to the Arima Hospital for 8 a.m. Now, each session runs for three hours, so by 11 o’clock she would finish dialyse.
“However, when she’s finished, she’s left sitting on a chair until 9.30, sometimes 10 in the night, before an ambulance would pick her up and take her back to the step-down facility. Added to that, during all that time, she’s not offered anything to eat or drink,” the son said.
“Normally, when she has finished a dialysis session she’s left very weak and needs to lie down, but they just have her sitting on a chair without giving her something to eat or drink,” he said.
He said when they brought this to the attention of the doctors, it was brushed off as if that does not happen, and they were even lied to about her whereabouts and condition.
Saying on one occasion when he called the step-down facility to find out how she was doing, he was told by one of the doctors that she had returned from dialysis and was resting, however, when he called his mother, she indicated she was still at the Arima Hospital waiting for an ambulance to take her back to the step-down facility.
“Every time she goes for dialysis she has that problem. In fact, she went to dialyse this morning (Tuesday) and she’s still there waiting on an ambulance,” he said.
He said he knows first hand what she’s going through because before contracting Covid, he would drop her at the Sangre Grande Hospital for dialysis and when he returns to pick her up, she would be so weak that all she would want was something to eat and then lie down to rest.
“That dialysis does have her extremely weak, so for her to be left sitting on a hospital chair waiting on an ambulance until whatever time in the night is inhumane. And when you call the doctors, they’re telling you she’s resting when all that time she’s at the Arima Hospital suffering.”
The Express reached out to the Ministry of Health concerning the allegations, but did not get a response.