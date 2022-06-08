The 15-year-old prefect at Williamsville Secondary School who was slashed and stabbed on Monday on her face, chest and hand with a knife, by a schoolmate, was up to last night still receiving medical attention at hospital.
The girl’s grandmother, speaking at her Monkey Town, New Grant, home yesterday, told members of the media that the Form Two pupil was taken via ambulance to the San Fernando General Hospital after the incident.
“They did X-rays and all these different things (Monday) night, and then she had to do one again this morning,” said the grandmother, who did not want to be named.
She added that doctors were monitoring her granddaughter’s lungs to ensure she did not develop any complications that could cause breathing issues. The grand-mom said the child’s mother has been at her side.
The girl sustained a ten-centimetre cut to the right side of the face, from her eye to her lip, a three-centimetre deep laceration to her chest wall, and a slash to the left arm.
The teenager with the knife was taken by police to the juvenille booking centre at the Oropouche Police Station.
The family found out about the stabbing from a video posted on social media.
In the recording, the girl is seen bleeding, while another girl, brandishing a knife, is restrained by a male pupil. The incident occurred shortly after the 2.30 p.m. dismissal of school.
The grandmother said she (her grandchild) was threatened in the past by the girl. She said the threat was reported to the school, but she was unsure whether any action was taken. She said school violence as terrible, and added that she never thought it would have reached her home.
Pupils more violent now
On Monday, there was at least one other fight that occurred under a tent outside the school’s compound.
Business owners in the area said fights by schoolchildren are frequent, with one noting it happens on a weekly basis. The media were told the owners of a shop in the vicinity of the fight would usually close their doors when the school is dismissed. The business owners suggested more police patrols in the area and a stronger police presence by the school.
President of the Williamsville to Princes Town Taxi Drivers Association Wendell Baboolal said he observed that the new pupils have been more violent as compared to those who have been attending the school over the past nine years that he has been a taxi-driver.
He said in the past the children “may talk about violence” and threaten each other, but it would not reach to the point of them being violent. “We normally haven’t seen it reach so far. Yesterday was the first time we actually witnessed this level of violence on this particular junction,” he said, adding, “I don’t know if the pandemic had anything to do with the build-up of frustration that’s been taking place in these kids’ home, but they coming out here with definitely some level of build-up of some sort of frustration... I could only speculate what it is but, in my view, it is something that had to start at home.”
Transportation issues
Former president of the Association of Maxi Taxi School Transport Concessionaires Rodney Ramlogan said lack of the maintenance of the school transportation service could have led to Monday’s incident.
The concessionaires association provides transportation in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC). Members, over the years, have been clamouring for outstanding payments.
Ramlogan, who used to service the Williamsville school prior to the Covid-19 pandemic and is still owed money by the relevant ministry, resigned his position from the association and sold his maxi. “One of the reasons why the children have been loitering a lot is because up to now, PTSC and the Ministry (of Education) have failed to actually have maxis servicing these schools in these areas, so the children are allowed to be helter-skelter, all over.”
He added, “If the service was there, the chances would have been totally less because our duty is to pull the children out of school as soon as school is over. And even if the child was appointed to a school bus, the child would have had to wait in the school compound for when the maxi is there... The violence has taken a step where it has reached to knife and weaponry. Before it was just fist-fighting... The Government of this country going to continue watching these children leave school with scars, to know that they were not protected well under this Government,” he said.
He believes there is a need for increased security services with the police being involved.