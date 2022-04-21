Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday spoke out against unfairness and discrimination involved in the characterisation of Caribbean banks as unsafe and fraught with risks by the developed world.
In a defence of the Caribbean banking sector, the Prime Minister said Caribbean banks were presumed to be and therefore treated as guilty of violations which they did not commit.
Addressing the round-table discussion on de-risking and correspondent banking co-hosted by Chairman of the United States House Committee on Financial Services Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Barbados PM Mia Mottley, which is being held in Barbados, Rowley said the issue was not just about fairness but about survival.
“Everything Prime Minister Mottley has said, I endorse because it represents all of our interests and our understanding of the situation. Arbitrary, self-serving action from the developed world, seeking to say as we interpret it, ‘You may enter but don’t go too far’, that is what they are saying to us in the banking business.
“And banking is something that we can do, something that we must be allowed to do, and it represents successful diversification of the economies in the Caribbean. And Prime Minister Mottley put it very clearly that the stereotyping that goes on in the management of the issue of safe banking, that you can be assumed to misbehave by how you look or where you live and, therefore, you are put on a list, convicted of misbehaviour.
“This family gathering should have a family position that we remain innocent until proven guilty and therefore should not be listed for any wrongdoing that we have not participated in. For example, T&T is not engaged at all in offshore banking...but I have seen on many occasions documentation assuming that because there is concern about offshore banking in one Caribbean island, you all are just guilty and dangerous.
“And what the (Caribbean) banks are concerned about is that there are risks that could come from doing business with us. That is a position that we find unacceptable. Because we believe that there is great progress to be made from doing business with us. And the facts would support that, not the fiction. Not the discrimination, not the disrespect.
“It is possible that Caribbean banks can be and must become an integral part of the American banking system and, by extension, the global banking system. The opposite is what is likely to happen if this meeting and these contacts do not bring about a change in course,” he said.
Disproportionate action
Rowley said disproportionate focus and disproportionate action was taken against Caribbean banks while money was being laundered in the big money centres.
“We are now in great consternation observing the epiphany in London and elsewhere that these people, kleptocrats (Russian oligarchs), and they have been hiding their monies in Mayfair.... And it leads us to ask, had the Ukrainians not been bearing the brunt of this attack, what would have been happening to the money laundering and the encouragement?” he said.
“Disproportionate action that has been taken in situations where we are thriving to have economies survive. Because, let me say to our colleagues here from North America, if we cannot grow bananas, we can’t produce sugar, we can’t sell clothing, we can’t sell fish and we can’t bank, what kind of economy do you think would exist in the islands of the Caribbean?
“And if there are no sustainable economies, what is to become of these millions of people on these islands, and isn’t that a security threat to the United States itself? So there is some mutual interest here. It is in your interest to ensure that we can survive, that we can do things to live, and one of the things that we are doing and can do better in and must grow in is the banking sector,” he said.
“So, therefore, this meeting between us and the Financial Services Committee of the United States Congress is for us a survival issue,” he added.
Nonsensical restrictions
Rowley pointed out there were people in T&T and the Caribbean who can operate at the highest capacity in manufacturing, petrochemicals and financial services where digital technology allowed the sector to be able to manage better the entry and monitoring of people in banking.
“But what do we face?” he asked.
He said an up-and-coming attorney in a reputable law firm was having difficulty opening a bank account in a Caribbean country which “could not be right. That is not what the regulation is meant to do”.
The regulations should really encourage us to take part in banking, and to use your term—the unbanked, (which is) the presence and maintenance of a population of unbanked people—that is where the problem is and that is what we should try to eliminate. But we are increasing it by the kinds of restrictions that are sometimes close to nonsensical,” he said.
The Prime Minister said former PM Patrick Manning had spoken with former US president George Bush Snr and sought his assistance in fighting white-collar crime in T&T, which he (Manning) contended that the US was facilitating.
He said Bush told Manning that he would see what he could do and three months later, T&T received a box of documents which resulted in the criminal prosecution of a number of people who had stolen hundreds of millions of dollars from T&T.
“We are neighbours to the richest and most powerful economy of the world, and we are in fact making not a request but a demand that we be allowed to participate and to benefit from that accident of geography and history,” he said.