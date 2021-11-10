Principal Medical Officer of Health responsible for Institutions Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards has again represented grave news regarding the capacity of Trinidad and Tobago’s parallel healthcare system amid soaring Covid-19 cases.
She warned that if the people fail to become vaccinated, even the bed spaces that were recently added to the parallel healthcare system can run out.
“The Ministry of Health, the Regional Health Authority (RHA) teams, our frontline doctors have all been trying our utmost best to save lives. Every morning we speak to our doctors on the frontline and they are appealing to you to please, please take the ministry up on the offer of vaccinations. We are doing all in our ability to manage the increased demand for ICU beds,” she said during yesterday’s virtual news conference held by the Ministry of Health.
“We have increased capacity at the A&E departments to treat patients who arrive and who are too unstable to be transferred, even if a bed is available. We have increased the number of advanced life support ambulances on each shift. We have increased ICU bed capacity at the Couva Medical and Multi-Training Facility, the Point Fortin Hospital and the St James Medical Complex,” she added.
“We have also added ward-level beds. We have reactivated the field hospital out of the Port of Spain General Hospital. We’ve also added beds at the St James Medical Complex. We are trying our utmost best, but if we continue on this trend, resources will soon be expended. Vaccination is our only way forward, given the established presence of the data of the Delta variant in our communities at this point in time,” she implored.
427 patients
in parallel system
Abdool-Richards indicated that between June 28 and November 9, there were fewer than 400 patients in the parallel health system, but that number has since crossed 400.
“There were 405, and this morning (Wednesday) there were 427 patients in the parallel healthcare facilities.
“It also meant that over the last two days, our overall occupancy levels, which were under 40 per cent for 113 days consistently, were surpassed,” Abdool-Richards stated.
She said as of yesterday morning, 47 per cent of the system in T&T was occupied.
“In Trinidad we are at 49 per cent, while in Tobago we are 33 per cent,” she stated.
Turning her attention to the Covid-19 intensive care units, Abdool-Richards reported that out of 60 total ICU beds, 52 were “operational and activated” in Trinidad.
In Tobago, two out of five beds were occupied.
She said doctors continued to notice a significant number of unvaccinated patients requiring ICU-level care.
“This morning, out of the 52 persons in Trinidad who are in our intensive care units, 46 or 92 per cent of those persons are not fully vaccinated,” Abdool-Richards said.
She noted that as of 8 a.m. yesterday, 52 people were waiting to be transferred from the accident and emergency (A&E) departments of the traditional healthcare system, with seven of those patients receiving ICU care within the A&E departments.
“Patients continue to present to the A&Es in a severe and critical condition. So when the ambulance is contacted to collect these patients, they have to be placed on oxygen and, upon arrival in the A&E departments, they are in receipt of intensive care unit-level management.
“Of the seven persons who are currently receiving ICU-level care in the A&E departments this morning, all seven are not fully vaccinated,” Abdool-Richards reported.
“This is a consistent trend that we have noticed over the last 23 days since this increased number of persons accessing the A&Es has been noted, and this ties in to the increased number of cases that we have been noticing and the increase in the rolling average,” she added.
Responding to a question from the media, she said the field hospital at the Hasely Crawford Stadium has been reactivated due to the increased demand for bed space.
“At this point in time, the field hospital is being used for ward-level care and that is for the least critically ill and severely ill persons,” she said.