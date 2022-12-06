BUSINESSMAN and activist Inshan Ishmael is now full of praise for the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government and the clean-up work it is doing in Bamboo #2.
His commendation came exactly one week after residents and business owners in the community hurled insults and angrily confronted Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan and Minister of Local Government Faris Al-Rawi when they attempted to tour the area and get a first-hand look at the devastation.
Bamboo #1 and #2 were among the hardest hit last week following days of persistent rainfall which led to flooding and landslides in several areas.
For days residents there were marooned in their homes with boats as the only way to access the area. Some residents even had to be rescued as four to six feet of water invaded their homes.
Ishmael has been very vocal about the flooding and what he termed the inaction of government ministries. He even sought answers from the Ministry of Works and Transport over what led to the devastating floods, going as far as having attorney Richard Jaggasar request documents under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
But yesterday, in a video posted on the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government’s social media page, Ishmael sang a different tune.
“We are seeing now where a large amount of work is being done. So I’ve always said when we doing things we need to do balance. We cyar only show the bad side, and not show the good side. So I’m seeing trucks from the corporation from various areas.
‘Well done to the ministry, well done’
“So I would say, without apology, that what is being done today, I am impressed. Well done to the ministry, well done,” said Ishmael.
On his Facebook page, he added that “Diego Martin, TPRC (Tunapuna Regional Corporation), PoS (Port of Spain) and other corporations have now come together in Bamboo, so finally we are seeing a difference.”
But Ishmael also asked yesterday for water trucks to come into Bamboo and wash down the roads “because what we going to face is basically a health hazard.”
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services in a statement issued yesterday said 3,246 applications for assistance and relief have been received for processing following the recent floods.
It said a new process being used will see payments made within a shorter period of two weeks. In addition, food support has also been delivered to several constituencies.
The statement said that it continues to partner with the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government to support the relief efforts for people affected by flooding.
It said field officers were out, over the weekend, with the Disaster Management Units (DMU) of the municipal corporations, to take applications and assess the needs of those impacted. The ministry said social workers assigned to the National Family Services Division (NFSD) are also in the field and are ready to provide counselling and psychosocial support to individuals and families, to help them cope with and manage stress during this time.
The ministry said teams are working in collaboration with the DMU at community facilities located in Real Spring, Bamboo #2, Mafeking, Woodland and Barrackpore. They are also doing door to door surveillance with the DMU. Validation of loss is being undertaken in the field, making processing and payments of claims easier for the ministry.
The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services also reminded those affected to apply for disaster relief grants.