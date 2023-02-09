BUSINESSMAN Inshan Ishmael plans to take legal action against controversial calypsonian Cro Cro (Weston Rawlins) over what he says are “highly defamatory” lyrics about him contained in Rawlins’ 2023 calypso “Another Sat is outside again”.
“I am known not to back down, so believe me, Cro Cro better save up some of his CEPEP money,” Ishmael told the Express in a phone interview yesterday.
However, Rawlins, a four-time calypso monarch, responded later yesterday by challenging Ishmael to “come with it”.
A video of Rawlins performing his 2023 calypso surfaced on social media earlier this week.
Pre-action protocol letter
Ishmael, who has businesses in Bamboo Settlement #2, said many people reached out to him expressing concern about Rawlins’ song.
“I’ve never listened to Cro Cro because a lot of the songs that he sang are denigrating members of the East Indian community, and I never saw any merit in listening to him,” he said.
“Many people expressed concern and called me, so I listened to it and forwarded it to my attorneys, Richard Jagessar and Mr Anand Ramlogan. And they have found reason for defamation, so they are proceeding, and by the end of this week or early next week he (Rawlins) should get a pre-action protocol letter from us,” Ishmael said.
He said in the song, Rawlins mentioned the name “Ishmael” and “Bamboo”.
“...so which other Ishmael and which other Bamboo are you referring to?” he asked.
“And not only that, recently I made a remark where I said that one attorney coming out of Beetham (they) should not be celebrating, that Beetham should be celebrating when there are 20 and 30 (attorneys). And we encouraged the people of Beetham to rise above just one and that was seen as a racist statement, which is the height of stupidity. There were a lot of claims of racism coming towards me... and attacks, and this is where this whole thing stemmed from,” he explained.
Ishmael said it was clear that Rawlins was referring to him in his calypso. “The fact is that at the end of the day, anyone could draw the line and see when he said ‘we is the same people that does buy your doubles and we is the same people that does buy your stolen car parts Ishmael from Bamboo’. So it’s clear. According to my attorney, there is no grey matter there. There is straightforward defamation,” he said.
Asked to respond to Ishmael’s threat of legal action, Rawlins told the Express in a brief telephone interview yesterday: “Tell him to come with it. He’s disrespectful. I have enough court clothes. I am ready.
“I see somebody said, I don’t know if it’s he, that they’re going to hurt my pocket. Well I’m trying to hurt their mind and trying to get them to be fair and be Trinidadian and not to defame or to ‘degradate’ black people.”