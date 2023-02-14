A LEGAL threat has been issued to calypsonian Cro Cro (Weston Rawlins) by businessman Inshan Ishmael for alleged defamation of character.
Attorney Richard Jaggasar yesterday issued a pre-action protocol letter calling on Cro Cro to give a favourable response to the letter within the next 28 days or face legal action at the High Court.
The letter arose from some of the lyrics in a song performed by Cro Cro around February 5. Ishmael is claiming he was the person being referred to in the song, “Another Sat is Outside Again”, and that numerous highly defamatory remarks were made against him.
Last Friday Ishmael indicated that he would be taking legal action against Cro Cro.
In the letter, Jaggasar wrote that when Cro Cro chose to make the statements the way in which he did, he consciously intended for the material to be published and distributed.
“In truth, the video has been distributed widely as contended above. Each publication of the video is accompanied by the words ‘Cro Cro 2023 Calypso Addressing Inshan Ishmael’ making it clear to the ordinary listeners that the claimant is the person named in the performance,” the letter stated.
He said the statements welcomed other users of the various social media platforms to publicly ridicule Ishmael and they have done so.
“In less than five days each of the videos posted attracted comments concluding that the claimant is a racist and a thief,” wrote Jaggasar.
He said in the trial it will be contended that it was immaterial whether Cro Cro intended to cause harm or was careless in making his statements, as the tort of defamation is one of strict liability.
The letter pointed out that, in the lawsuit, Ishmael will be seeking a number of reliefs, among them an immediate written apology published on all three daily newspapers; an injunction preventing Cro Cro from performing any song that defames Ishmael; an injunction restraining and/or preventing Cro Cro from redistributing any performance that defames Ishmael and general damages for defamation to be assessed by the court.