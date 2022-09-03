Institutions hit with lawsuits in abuse case

While charges have been laid against the alleged perpetrator of sexual abuse against boys at the St Dominic’s Children’s home, attorneys have also initiated civil action against several institutions, including the home itself.

Attorney Christlyn Moore is representing about half-a-dozen alleged victims of sexual abuse and has initiated legal action.

Pre-action letters have been served on the St Dominics Children’s Home, the Statutory Authority Service Commission, the Archdiocese of Port of Spain, the Office of the Attorney General and two alleged sexual abusers arising out of abuse that took place at St Dominic’s Children’s Home over 25 years ago.

In pre-action protocol letters on behalf of her clients , Moore stated she is instructed by her clients to bring a claim for negligence over the incidences of physical and sexual abuse and/or general mistreatment and neglect suffered during their stay the home.

The letter stated that on the physical abuse element, the clients allege that their treatment “went beyond reasonable punishment to a child or a young person”.

It added that the clients allege that the perpetrator neglected duty of care towards them at common law.

The alleged victims are seeking relief for the injuries, damage, psychological trauma and distress resulting from the acts of abuse.

The letter stated that the Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago is added as a party pursuant to section 4 of the State Liability and Proceedings Act Ch 8:02.

The letter stated that the workers who carried out the acts against the victims

were also civil servants attached to St Dominic’s Children’s Home.

