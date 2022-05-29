Integrity Commission seeks power to decide on staffing

The Integrity Commission has prepared a note for Cabinet to amend the Integrity in Public Life (IPLA) legislation to make clear that it has the power to determine its staffing needs, exclusive of any other authority.
The request comes in the wake of a “tumultuous year” in which the commission found itself in conflict with the registrar, who is the administrative head and its chief accounting officer of the commission; the investigators and other members of staff.
Sources confirmed yesterday that the note is likely to go before the Finance and General Purposes Committee soon.
In its 2021 annual report which was tabled in the Parliament last week, the commission accused the registrar of acting in breach of the Integrity in Public Life Act, saying: “As the 17th Commission early in its tenure sought to understand its role, the position adopted by the Registrar was that its independence and autonomy only extended to its core function of compliance and investigation of complaints. It did not include the administrative process.
“Therefore, the Commission found itself in the unenviable position where administrative decisions were being deferred to public officials such as the permanent secretary to the Prime Minister and Head of the Public Service; and the Chief Personnel Officer. The Commission was bewildered by this position in light of the clear dictate of the IPLA and the fact that some of these officers are persons in public life and subject to the jurisdiction of the Commission”.
In seeking to buttress its position, the Integrity Commission sought an opinion from the Solicitor General. That Solicitor General’s opinion, according to the commission’s 2021 annual report, confirmed the view that the commission “remains an independent entity since no person or authority can direct how the Commission exercises its powers and performs its functions”.
The commission’s report cited Jamaican Senator Johnson Smith, who said the commission was an autonomous creature of the Constitution, answerable to no one, and vested with “sweeping and invasive powers over persons and bodies under its jurisdiction”.
Conflict in 2021
The source of the conflict between the commission and registrar arose from the commission’s claim that it had the power to create a new organisational chart for all employees at the commission, without reference to any other body, to access personnel files and to hire personnel and to operate administratively without reference to any governmental authority.
In the annual report, the commission said an organisational chart was conducted based on the observations of the various jobs performed by staff members, which “led to the realisation that there was a total dysfunction between staffing arrangements and core statutory duties of the Commission”.
The report said further, “Perhaps the most significantly sought after confirmation, from the Solicitor General, by the Commission was its ability to determine its organisational structure and the terms of employment of staff members.
“ The opinion of the Solicitor General was received at the end of September 2021, and the Commission commenced preparation of the Note to Cabinet to transform the organisation into one with proper deployment of staff and the use of long-term contracts having regard to the nature of the work being undertaken by the Commission.
“Particularly problematic was the refusal by the Registrar to allow the Commission to participate in the preparation of the Budget Estimates for 2022...in direct contradiction of the IPLA, the Exchequer and Audit Act and the Ministry of Finance Circular dated March 24, 2021,” the Commission said.
The commission said its efforts “to introduce performance parameters in the Investigations Unit to ensure that investigations are conducted with greater professionalism led to conflict, with the result being the resignation of the entire Investigations Unit”.
It also revealed that after the commission decided not to renew the contract of the Director of Investigations, his contract was “renewed by the Registrar in defiance of the Commission’s unanimous decision”.
“The challenge to be independent and autonomous was significant as 2021 progressed. Despite the clear position of the law, senior officers of the Commission, in assuming the role of independence and autonomy concerning administrative matters, refused to carry out several unanimous decisions or took independent positions without seeking guidance from the Commission,” the commission said in its report.
“The results were that decisions such as the submission of budgetary estimates, renewal of employment contracts, employment of staff, implementation of security policies, and closure of the Commission were taken independent of the Commission, albeit at times with the purported acquiescence of external governmental entities.”
Al-Rawi sought opinion
Sources indicated that former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi, who had received complaints from lawyers at the commission, the registrar and the investigators at the commission, sought an opinion on the Solicitor General’s position from external attorney Senior Counsel Russell Martineau.
Martineau challenged many of the positions taken by the Solicitor General with respect to the role of the registrar and the power of the commission to do an organisational chart to access personnel files and to have jurisdiction over all members of staff.
Sources said Al-Rawi was moved as AG before he could forward Martineau’s opinion to the commission. Martineau has represented successive service commissions, including the Integrity Commission, Public Service Commission and Police Service Commission, in the area of public law.
The Sunday Express obtained a copy of his opinion.
Martineau had been provided with copies of three documents which reflected the Solicitor General’s advice:
a) a letter to the chairman headed, Re: Staffing Arrangement of the Integrity Commission
b) a letter to the chairman, Re: The Role and Behaviour of the Registrar of the Integrity Commission
c) an opinion as to the role of the registrar of the Integrity Commission.
The copies of all three documents were signed on September 29, 2021.
The commission contended that in order for it to be able to decide the officers and employees that were necessary for the proper carrying out of the functions under the IPLA, it had to design the organisational chart. The commission also opined that since it had the authority to decide the terms and conditions of any officer or employee appointed or employed by it, it believed that such persons should be given fixed-term contracts instead of the current short-term contracts.
On the issue of the role of the registrar, the commission said, “in accordance with Section 7 (2) of the IPLA the Commission can decide the duties which the Registrar has to provide in order for it to be able to carry out its work”.
The commission also posited that the appointment or employment of officers or employees had to be done by the commission in accordance with Section 9 (5) of the act, and that in order to carry out its function, the commission had to have access to records relating to its officers and employees.
The commission also took the position that by virtue of Section 40 of the act, it had the power to enter into contracts when it wanted to obtain the services of persons who had technical or special knowledge needed for specific projects or investigation.
PSC jurisdiction
Martineau however said that Section 9 (2) of the IPLA was very relevant to the consideration of these issues. “From the language of the subsection it is clear that it is not that the Commission shall provide itself with adequate staff for the prompt and efficient discharge of its functions under the Act but instead that it will be provided with such staff by someone else”.
“Subsection 9 (3) tells us who is the someone else, namely the person who appoints public officers under Section 121 of the Constitution—the Public Service Commission. While the Public Service Commission appoints public officers, such officers are holders of an office of emolument in the service of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago or the Tobago House of Assembly.... It follows that it is the Government of Trinidad and Tobago that must establish the offices for staff to enable the Commission to promptly and efficiently discharge its functions under the Act. It is not for the Commission itself to establish those offices, at least in the first place,” Martineau said.
“This conclusion is first reinforced by Section 9 (3) of the Act which provides that the President may create such different grades of investigating officers as he thinks fit—not the Commission. This conclusion is also reinforced by Section 9 (5) of the Act which gives the Commission the power to appoint or employ any ‘other officers’ (other than the public officers)...as it thinks necessary, in restricted circumstances—1) they are not included as the staff provided under subsection 9 (2) of the Act, and 2) they are necessary for the proper carrying out of its functions. The powers of the Commission to appoint and employ ‘other officers and employees’ does not extend to the provision of adequate staff under subsection 9 (2) of the Act,” he said.
Martineau said, subject to budgetary allocation, the commission could transform current short-term contracts to longer fixed-term contracts for such appointments (made under Section (9) 5 and Section 40.
Organisational structure
On the issue of whether the commission could prepare an organisational chart, Martineau said the organisational structure of the staff of public officers of the commission “is to be provided for it by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago which shall provide adequate staff of public officers for the Commission to discharge its functions under the Act promptly and efficiently. This is the conjoint effect of subsections 9 (2) and 9 (3) of the Act”.
“Respectfully I do not agree that the combined reading of sections 5 (2) and 9 (2) gives the Commission the power to develop its own organisational structure without needed approval of any other governmental authority in so far as staff provided under section 9 (2) of the Act is concerned,” Martineau said.
Martineau said he agreed that the commission could engage persons on contract on terms and conditions, but it can only do so in relation to officers and employment that do not fall under the public officers provided for by Subsection 9 (2) of the act, and only where and when it thinks it necessary for the purpose of the carrying out of its functions under the act.
“Further, it would be prudent for the Commission to bear in mind what Lord Hope said in Cooper v Director of Personnel Administration (2006) 68 WIR 477 at [23]: “The economic use of limited resources to avoid duplication where this is unnecessary is a matter of legitimate concern of the Executive,” Martineau said.
Registrar is the employer,
not the Commission
On the issue of the role of the registrar, Martineau said what Section 7 (2) states is that the registrar has a duty generally to perform such duties connected with the work of the commission or as the commission may require. This, “of course”, is subject to the fact that the registrar had no obligation to perform any duty that was not lawful, he said. “It is also subject to the fact that, as Section 7 (1) of the Act says, the Registrar is an employee of the Government and her terms and conditions of service are laid down by legislation (the Act) and in respect of matters not dealt with by legislation (whether primary or subordinate), it is for the Executive (the Government) to deal with (Thomas v AG 1981).”
He said the terms and conditions of service of the registrar are generally laid down by Section 7 of the act.
Martineau stressed that the only two sets of persons in respect of whom the commission could make appointments as officers or employees were a) those appointed under Section 9 (2) of the act, who would not be public officers, and those persons contracted under Section 40 of the act for the specific projects or investigations because of their technical or specified knowledge.
“Those are the only two groups of persons whose terms and conditions of service the Commission can decide. It cannot decide the terms and conditions of the staff of public officers including the Registrar (except in so far as Section 7 (2) gives it power to require the Registrar to perform duties connected with its work),” he said.
“It follows that in so far as there are duties not connected with the work of the Commission as such but which are required to be done by the Executive, namely the Government, the Government through its agent such as the Registrar is the employer and not the Commission” Martineau said.
Martineau said the commission, under Section 5 (2) of the act, was independent and autonomous with respect to all of its powers and functions under the act. “However such independence and autonomy do not relate to the matters which are properly the responsibility of the Government,” he said.
Martineau said, “The hiring of staff is primarily the responsibility of the Public Service Commission and the Government by virtue of Section 9(2) and (3) of the Act. However under Section 9 (5) and 40, the Commission has power to employ a very limited range of persons (excluding public officers).
He said in so far as the commission’s access to personnel files is concerned, “the Commission has no express power under the Act to view or review them. The Commission being the creature of statute, namely the Act, only has power to do such things as authorised expressly by the Act or as are implied under Section 45 (2) of the Interpretation Act as being deemed to be reasonably necessary to enable it to perform its functions”.
In short, the commission will only be empowered or entitled to view or review the personnel files in so far as it is reasonably necessary for it to do so expressly under Section 5 (2) of the act or otherwise in the performance of its functions.
Suggesting that the commission could not do as it wishes with respect to public officers, Martineau said, “In this connection it is instructive to remember that the Section 9 (2) ‘staff’ consists of public officers, (who are) subject to disciplinary control by the independent Public Service Commission.”