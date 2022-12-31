Integrity Commission takes action

After missing for four days, Israel Oxley, who is autistic, was found on Thursday night and is safely back home.

He was unharmed, but dehydrated and exhausted, his sister Cadelle Oxley said yesterday.

In a voice note message on Thursday at 11.32 p.m. to the Express, Cadelle expressed relief that her brother was found.

“Good news, glory to God. The officers with the information got him. And he is safe and unharmed. He is at the station right now. They are processing and taking information from him. We say thank you. You all are the first we want to tell.