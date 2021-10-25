The Integrity Commission has issued a warning that from today it will publish, in the newspapers, the names of persons who fail to file their financial declarations.
Parliamentarians and persons appointed to serve on State boards are among the thousands who are required by law to file annual declarations.
The Integrity Commission issued a news release yesterday stating that it will publish the names of persons in public life who have failed to comply with their duty to file declarations of income, assets and liabilities and statements of registrable interests for the years 2017 to 2020 in the daily newspapers from today.
It stated that the publication is in accordance with Section 11(6) of the Integrity in Public Life Act, Chap. 22: 01 which states: Section 11 (6)- “Where a person who is required to do so fails to file a declaration in accordance with this section or without reasonable cause, fails to furnish particulars in accordance with section 13 or fails to file the statement of registrable interests under section 14, the Commission shall publish such fact in the Gazette and at least one daily newspaper in circulation in Trinidad and Tobago.”
The Commission said it has noted with concern the number of persons in public life who have failed to file their declarations of income, assets and liabilities and statements of registrable interests for the years 2017 to 2020.
It encouraged persons to comply with the legislation as required by Sections 11(1) and 14(1) of the Integrity in Public Life Act, Chapter 22: 01.
The Commission stated that it provides consultative facilities in a confidential environment to assist declarants to comply with statutory obligations.
It stated that persons who require assistance with respect to their filing requirements are asked to call the Commission’s offices - 623-8305, 624-4736, 625-2393, 625-2392, extensions 335 or 340 – to make an appointment to discuss their submission.