Citizens were in a tizzy yesterday as Internet services were disrupted.
To everyone’s relief, however, the service was fully restored by afternoon.
Connectivity was lost because of a power outage on a link in Curacao that provides critical capacity for local Internet traffic.
The disruption caused several ministries which were expected to have virtual conferences to postpone them, including the Health Ministry’s Covid-19 virtual news conferences.
The incident also disrupted examinations that students were supposed to sit at The UWI St Augustine Campus and other campuses in the region.
Flow Trinidad in a statement yesterday at 4 p.m. stated that full connectivity for customers had been restored. Flow said the issue also impacted other markets throughout the South Caribbean, including Barbados, Dominica, St Lucia, St Vincent and Grenada.
“In Trinidad specifically, the issue was first logged just after 8 a.m. local time on Monday, December 7. The root cause of the issue was identified as a loss of power on a link in Curacao that provides critical capacity for local Internet traffic.
“As a result, customers in Trinidad experienced loss of or degraded services such as slower Internet speeds and intermittent buffering when using broadband services,” Flow said in the release.
The company’s engineers worked to restore full connectivity and they also leveraged their resources across the Caribbean to ensure reliable connections were re-established and Internet traffic is once again stable, Flow said.
It noted that 11 a.m. yesterday power was restored to all of Trinidad’s links, however, congestion on the network may occur as other markets come back online.
Digicel: Quick action taken
And Digicel said when the major island-wide power outage in Curacao was discovered, the company took quick action to ensure that its T&T customers did not entirely lose service.
Chandrika Samaroo, operations director at Digicel, explained, “Fortunately, this sequence of events did not totally interrupt service since Digicel maintains another layer of diversity in our network that supported a significant percentage of our traffic. However, the outage did cause massive amounts of congestion on both our mobile and fibre networks. Service was fully restored before noon to all Digicel+ customers.
“Yesterday’s outage has shone a light on some of the vulnerabilities of the international networks that support T&T’s traffic across all providers. This should be a catalyst for closer analysis, discussion and collaboration by all industry stakeholders to address this national challenge.”
Meanwhile, the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) said work to expand its subsea capacity means it has been able to maintain Internet access to its fixed-line customers.
It added, however, that damage to the submarine fibre cables located in the Eastern Caribbean had impacted those trying to access the Internet from their mobile devices.
In an update yesterday afternoon, TSTT advised that the exercise to ease congestion on the mobile network had proven to be successful.
“As a direct result of the timely action, bmobile customers should experience normal browsing speeds when accessing the Internet from their mobile devices,” the release added.