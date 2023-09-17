Intruder shot dead by FUL owner

Crime Scene--use this one

An unidentified man who attempted to invade a home in St Augustine yesterday morning was fatally shot by the homeowner.

The owner of the home is the holder of a Firearm User’s Licence (FUL).

The incident took place around 4 a.m. at Freeman Road in St Augustine.

Three bandits went to the house and forced their way inside.

However, the homeowner drew his licensed firearm and called out to the suspects to leave.

When the men did not, he opened fire.

Two of the bandits were shot, but all three ran out of the house.

One ran a short distance away before falling into a drain.

The other two fled.

The police were notified, and officers from the Tunapuna Police Station and the Homicide Bureau responded.

Up to last night, the dead bandit had not been positively identified.

He appeared to be in his early 20s, of African descent, with a cornrow hairstyle, clad in a blue and white jersey with a green sweater, three-quarter pants and Nike slippers, police said.

When the Sunday Express visited the scene, residents of the area said they felt no sympathy for the deceased.

“It’s about time. You want to live this life, then you have to face its consequences. Every other day you are hearing about home invasions, robberies, rapes, murders and shootings. The people of the country are fed up. And it’s time they stand up for themselves. If the police can’t do it, then I think that the citizens should be given FULs and be allowed to defend themselves. Because we cannot be living in a country in fear,” one resident told the Sunday Express.

On August 23, a FUL holder shot a would-be bandit outside Express House in Port of Spain during an attempted robbery.

The suspect was shot in the right leg.

On August 9, 18-year-old Kerdell Wint was fatally shot while attempting to rob Leela’s Bar at Piarco Old Road in D’Abadie.

One of the intended victims was the holder of a FUL and had his licensed weapon on him.

Wint and his accomplice, who is also 18 and from the same community, were both shot in the ordeal.

Wint died on the scene, while his friend was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sci­ences Complex, in Mt Hope, for treatment.

A team of officers led by ASP Pitt and Sgt Camacho responded to the report.

