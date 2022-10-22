Intruders beat and rob doubles family

FOR about 25 minutes early yesterday morning, four bandits reigned terror on members of the Hassanali doubles-vending family in their home in Debe.
Around 3 a.m., armed men held up Fazal Hassanali, 65, his wife, Rosemary, 66, their son, aged 35, and his girlfriend, aged 33, in their home at Wellington Road.
They beat the family and at gunpoint robbed the family of thousands of dollars in jewelry, an undisclosed sum of money and cellphones.
They then escaped in a vehicle which was parked near the house. In interview with the Express hours after the incident, Rosemarie praised God she and her family survived the violent ordeal.
“I thank God for life. We begged for our lives. My husband and I were downstairs and my son and his girlfriend were in the upstairs of the house.
“She recalled that on Thursday, she and her husband worked at their doubles-vending shed in Debe then returned to their home around 8 p.m.
They were exhausted after the day’s work, and retired to bed about an hour later, she said.
Rosemary said their home is under repair, and she and her husband had occupied the guest room on the ground floor of their house, and not their master bedroom in the upper floor.
However, her son and his girlfriend were asleep on the upper floor. She said she and her husband were jolted from their sleep around 3 a.m. when they head repeated banging noises.
“My husband opened the bedroom door and saw two men with masks on their faces. They held him up and put him to lie down by the couch. They started to question him asking ‘Where the safe, where the money?’
“They came and grabbed me too and they tied up both of us. We told them that there was a bag downstairs with money. They took that, and they went through my handbags and our wallets, but they kept asking for more. They kept demanding, ‘Where the gun, where the safe, where the jewelry’ as they pointed their guns at us. We begged them to take everything but do not do anything to us,” she said.
Rosemary said she later realised that the bandits used tools to cut through their front door, and broke into the home.
“They did not break the lock but they cut the entire door to get in. They we heard banging noises upstairs and we realised there were bandits upstairs too. There were also two men upstairs. They beat my son and was asking him the same things – for money, jewelry, the gun and a safe. Whatever they could take, they did,” she said.
“They stayed about 25 minutes inside. They came with power tools to cut through the door. We later realised that they went upstairs first,” she added.
She said the family had began house repairs after postponing it for years, due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic and other illness.
“We have been living here for about 36 years and this is the first time we have been robbed,” she said. After the bandits left, the family alerted the other family members who live in the neighbouring houses.
Officers of the Barrackpore police responded. PC Horsford is continuing investigations.