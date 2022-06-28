It’s not over yet.
On the heels of the Privy Council decision in the Piarco International Airport corruption case #1, businessman Ishwar Galbaransingh is fighting back, saying yesterday he intends to file a malicious prosecution case against the State as he has spent over $30 million defending his name.
In a telephone interview with the Express, Galbaransingh called for a Commission of Enquiry into the airport matter for the public to hear the “full truth” of all that transpired.
Yesterday five law lords at the London-based Privy Council found that the 2008 committal of a group of accused persons, including Galbaransingh, by the late chief magistrate Sherman McNicolls to stand trial at the High Court was tainted by apparent political bias.
They were facing several charges arising out of the development of the Piarco Airport terminal building in the 1990s while the United National Congress (UNC), led by then-prime minister Basdeo Panday, held office.
Galbaransingh, chairman of Northern Construction Ltd, said over the past two decades his name and his company’s reputation were impacted negatively.
“I am going to file my legal documents for malicious prosecution together with my financial comptroller Mr Maharaj, I have spent in excess of $30 million (in legal fees). It’s not yet over,” he said.
Galbaransingh lamented that because of this corruption case and the allegations over his head, he was denied a fair opportunity for business.
“I’m a very strong person and I have a very strong family structure and I’ve built a strong business that we’ve been able to withstand everything. But, the PNM tried everything to destroy us, including not allowing me to bid for contracts, everything that I bid on, I was not invited for the big jobs and when I won the big jobs they denied me it. I had an international reputation and it all had a tremendous impact on me and my company,” he said.
Make country better
Galbaransingh said he will pursue litigation in the courts as he still believes in this country’s Judiciary.
“I still think there are independent-minded people in the Judiciary. I think there are still honest judges and I am not going to categorise everyone, I am confident that, given the good people in the Judiciary, we can make this country better,” he said.
Answers will come, he said, through a Commission of Enquiry.
“I am calling on the authorities that there must be a Commission of Enquiry. The Privy Council identified the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions). The Privy Council identified the Judiciary and the wrongdoing, the misbehaviour in public office,” he said.
The Express noted that a Commission of Enquiry is an expensive process and asked what he hopes can be achieved by this, Galbaransingh responded, “It can’t be more expensive that they have used. They used taxpayers’ money to pursue us for political gain and the Privy Council has identified that political bias and it stretches back to Basdeo Panday and the UNC.”
He said taxpayers have been robbed of hundreds of millions because of the pursuit of political enemies.
“The PNM started with John Jeremie. They spent hundreds of millions of dollars to pursue their political enemy and the taxpayer has been cheated. This is money that could have been spent on hospitals, on education, on infrastructure. This is a great travesty to Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
Galbaransingh said he hopes there can be a legislative fix to prevent this problem.
“I hope that somewhere along the line before I die that legislation is brought into place to prevent things like that from happening, where politicians cannot use the State resources to destroy their political enemies with trumped-up charges, paying a man like Robert Lindquist to write a story and using Robert Lindquist to pursue their political objectives,” he said.
Crazy claim by Armour
Asked about his state of mind given yesterday’s judgment, Galbaransingh said, “I feel calm and relaxed, I was always confident that there was never any wrongdoing in the building of that airport. It consumed in excess of 26 months of my life. I went out to do the best that I could do for my country and I thank God that the political bias that the Privy Council has identified shows there is a need for a Commission of Enquiry into what took place with the charges that came out of the office.”
He also responded to questions about Attorney General Reginald Armour’s disqualification from the Miami courts with respect to the civil proceedings of the Piarco Airport matter given the conflict of interest having represented former finance minister Brian Kuei Tung in the criminal proceedings of the Piarco Airport trial in Trinidad.
Armour had stated by affidavit he was a junior counsel in the matter and had unsuccessfully sought to correct the record indicating he was in fact senior counsel.
Galbaransingh said, “I could not believe my eyes, that is why I put in that affidavit and I had all the backings for it. What is interesting is that in this Airport 1 matter Armour represented Brian Kuei Tung. Armour made no-case submissions on behalf of Brian Kuei Tung which was accepted by the magistrate Sherman McNicolls because when he came to the court on the original 21 charges he dismissed all the charges. He said we had no case to answer but because of the influence he brought up eight additional charges and two substitute charges. Isn’t that crazy? Armour was the one who pursued the no- case submission for Mr Kuei Tung and now he’s coming to say he has memory loss. Is he serious?”
Galbaransingh said the AG ought to be removed from office for “bringing shame and scandal to the legal profession”.
The Piarco International Airport was recently declared the Best Airport in the Caribbean by the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2022.
In a press release last week the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago said the airport was also named third best in the global region (Central America and the Caribbean), only being beaten by Panama’s Tocumen International Airport and Costa Rica’s San Jose International Airport.
Galbaransingh said he was proud of this.
“When the design came and when the pricing was done, that airport never cost $1.6 billion. I’m going to correct that. That airport cost $1.1 billion and all the additions that was not in the original engineer’s estimate, there was a lot added and you will see a document coming out to that effect,” he said.