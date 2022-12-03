Ishmael wants answers on flooding

ACTIVIST Inshan Ishmael is seeking answers from the Ministry of Works and Transport over what led to this week’s devastating floods in Bamboo Settlement # 1 and 2.
He wants the ministry to disclose a number of documents under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and is asking who would be held responsible for the extensive flooding.
His attorney Richard Jaggasar wrote to the ministry’s permanent secretary yesterday requesting the information.
He said the extensive flooding left many residents marooned in their homes without access to food and water, and other villagers were the ones who had to assist in any way that they could.
In spite of the magnitude of the devastation, the attorney claimed up to the time of him issuing the letter no one from the ministry had offered any relief or suggested a solution for the flooding.
Jaggasar said his client would like to know who would be held responsible for the flooding; who will bear the cost of addressing the problem; why the pumps at the Caroni River bank were not functioning; and which contractors got jobs for work at the riverbank from 2019-2022.
In addition, the letter went on to state that Ishmael was seeking a report that gave details of what exactly caused the flooding; an explanation of why encroachment on the Caroni riverbank was not addressed before the 2022 rainy season; work actually done on the riverbank: the names of contractors who did work in Bamboo No 3; and details of the work done and costs; and steps being taken to address the flooding problem.
“In the event the supply of some of the documents require more time to prepare than others, we confirm that we will accept part supply of documents in the interim.
“Regardless, this request is expected to be treated as urgent and the documents are expected to be supplied swiftly,” the letter stated.