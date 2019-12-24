The Christmas wish of Isiah Allen, 11, was fulfilled yesterday by a good Samaritan who gifted him what he wanted from Santa — a red, remote-control racing car.
Not only did Isiah’s wish come true but the Express has received several pledges and advice with respect to helping Isiah with his medical condition. He has Crouzon Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder characterised by the premature fusion of certain skull bones (craniosynostosis).
This early fusion prevents the skull from growing normally and affects the shape of the head and face.
Abnormal growth of these bones leads to wide-set, bulging eyes and vision problems.
The Express received an e-mail from a consultant surgeon who said she was moved by Isiah’s story and offered help.
Contact was also made with another doctor who expressed readiness to examine Isiah as early as Friday.
The Express met Isiah and his best friend JaiMarley John, nine, at Trincity Mall earlier this month.
JaiMarley’s mother, Alicia John, had called for medical intervention for Isiah to ensure that he does not go blind like his mother.
At that meeting, Isiah told the Express that his Christmas wish was to get a red remote control racing car.
JaiMarley’s Christmas wish was for a PlayStation Four video game console.
Isiah and JaiMarley’s bond of friendship has given Isiah the strength to overcome the challenges he faces with children teasing and bullying him.
Many were moved by Isiah’s story yesterday and another good Samaritan visited Express House in Port of Spain and left a miniature toy car and $100 contribution to the family.
Isiah’s Christmas granted
The Express was also contacted by a representative of Sports & Games who said the company wanted to ensure that Isiah’s Christmas was granted and gave him what heart desired — the red racing car.
The Express visited Isiah and his family at their Maloney Gardens home where he was overjoyed when he received his toy car.
The gift was the one present in the two-bedroom apartment which showed no other signs of Christmas.
The apartment, located on the ground floor of the building, is in need of proper furniture and immediate intervention by the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) to fix a leaking roof.
Isiah lives with his mother Camille, his aunt Bernice and his stepfather Joseph Belgrove.
Both his mother and aunt have Crouzon Syndrome.
Camille told the Express that, like Isiah, she could see when she was a child but now at 37 she is blind.
Belgrove also cannot see properly and works at the Blind Welfare Association, where he makes baskets and earns less than $1,800 per month.
Belgrove said he was thankful for his job but he welcomes any assistance he and his family can get to ensure that Isiah is in a more comfortable environment.
The family has been living in the HDC apartment since 2006 and pays a $100 monthly rental.
John told the Express she was happy that Isiah’s wish came true in terms of receiving the racing car.
However, she said the gift of sight is what is most important and critical in his life as she worries about his future.
Isiah is a pupil at the School for the Blind in Arouca.