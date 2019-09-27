T&TEC in confirming an island wide blackout in Tobago.
According to T&TEC: "At approximately 5:20 p.m. an alarm went off at the Cove Power Station in Tobago, immediately following which the generators at the station tripped off, causing an island-wide outage.
Engineers immediately commenced work to restart the generators and at approximately 7pm the first customers, in Friendship, Crownpoint, Bon Accord and environs, were brought back on. At 8.30p.m. about 50 percent of customers were on.
The Commission has launched an enquiry into the cause of the triggered alarm and the failure of the generators.
This incident was not related to the passage of Tropical Storm Karen, as is being speculated in some quarters