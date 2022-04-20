Island-wide protests

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar yesterday led an island-wide protest against the hike in fuel prices, increasing food costs and escalating crime, under heavy police presence.
In some cases, the police intervened and reportedly asked some protesters to leave.
In about 30 areas throughout the country, groups of protesters, mostly United National Congress (UNC) supporters organised by Members of Parliament (MPs), councillors and activists came out and protested holding placards and chanting “Rowley must go!” along the highways, intersections and atop flyovers.
With the start of school after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic there was increased traffic and gridlock traffic at some locations as motorists slowed to observe the protests while some honked in support.
Persad-Bissessar moved through different areas starting from Debe.
Speaking to the people there she said: “This is the fourth time this wicked, incompetent Government is putting increases on your head. We are protesting against the increasing food prices and cost of living.”
“This weekend has been a most murderous one, 13 (murders) so we are protesting against sky-rocketing crime,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said the Opposition will fight the “oppression” from the Government inside and outside the Parliament.
Today there will sittings of both the Senate and House of Representatives. In both chambers the Opposition will attempt to raise urgent matters of public importance on both the fuel hike and crime.
Persad-Bissessar noted that today is Prime Minister’s question day in the parliament but Rowley has “ducked and run” to Barbados.
She said this is not the first time that he has “hidden” from answering questions.
“This is the first day of school in two years and the first thing Rowley does is jump on a plane and leave for Barbados,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said the turnout yesterday was “tremendous” as she emphasised that the party had no intention of causing any disruption but wanted to protest peacefully.
“We tried to keep it low-key to a point...we gave instructions, do not block the roadways, do not block the highway, you see it’s been very peaceful,” she said.
She added that the UNC did not advertise in a massive way but asked MPs, activists and councillors to assist.
Persad-Bissessar also questioned what measures have been put in place to vaccinate schoolchildren
The UNC has said it is a matter of choice, but there must be vaccines available for the pupils, she said.