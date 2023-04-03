Israel: Court system clogged

There are over 300 inquests into the killing of citizens by police officers, several of whom are charged and/or on suspension with pay and these cases are clogging the court system, says senior counsel Israel Khan.
Speaking to the Express by phone yesterday, Khan said the onus is on Chief Justice Ivor Archie to set up coroners courts to address this situation, adding that action should be taken instead of attacking Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC.
He said the DPP will have to speak out and explain why criminal cases are being dragged on for years.
Khan said there are cases awaiting trials for over 15 years and at present both police officers and prison officers are charged with crimes, including murder, who are being paid part of their salaries whilst awaiting their matters to be heard.
The Sunday Express yesterday reported that Danny Lutchman, a public servant who worked in the Office of the Parliament and who was charged with attempting to defraud the State, has been on suspension for the past 12 years and continues to be paid half his salary by the State, with no trial date in sight.
He is accused of conspiring with ten other people between July 1 and November 30, 2010, to defraud the Office of the Parliament of $269,938.43 by falsifying constituency office employment records.
Lutchman was charged in 2011 and the matter was first heard in the Port of Spain First Court on March 12, 2015. On June 21, 2019, he was committed to stand trial at the next sitting of the Port of Spain Assizes.
In the 12 years that he has been on suspension, he has been paid approximately $.5 million. Seven years after its commencement and three years after he was committed to stand trial at the Assizes, the matter has not yet reached the High Court because the matter is awaiting the issuance of an indictment by the DPP’s office.
Commenting on this, Khan said if a public servant is charged, whether he is in custody or not, they receive half of their salary. Khan said there is a presumption of innocence until the person is convicted.
“We have a case with some six prison officers, about 11 years and they are still receiving their salary and they were charged for murder,” he said.
“We have another case with three policemen charged with robbery at the Couva Court going on now, part heard, and that is 15 years and they are receiving three-quarter pay,” he added.
He also noted that there are police officers charged with killing persons in Moruga and they, too, are on the police payroll.
DPP must explain
Khan also said consideration can be given to bringing legislation to deal with the issue of salaries being paid to persons who are charged.
“The DPP will have to give an explanation as to why these indictments are still outstanding,” he said.
Asked if the DPP’s recent expressions of concerns about staffing shortage may be the reason for the delay, Khan said, “That would be guessing, he has to give an explanation as to why he did not file the indictment, it is very simple for him to give an explanation. I think it is because of massive short-staffing but the DPP would need to explain.”
Noting that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had spoken about the case involving Lutchman, Khan said, “Maybe this is an indication that his (DPP’s) detractors are trying to telegraph to the public at large that he is under-performing. He will eventually have to speak out, he cannot give an undertaking to the Attorney General that they met and he wouldn’t speak out and then you have these things leaking out, he is really putting himself in a corner.”
Khan said when a case is delayed for so many years, it is definitely impacted as “witnesses’ memory fade and the jurors hearing the case, especially if the person is in custody would determine that they (persons charged) served a sentence already”.