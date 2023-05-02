Race has nothing to do with home invasions but the evidence shows that victims are East Indians and the perpetrators are Afro-Trinidadians, says president of the Criminal Bar Association Israel Khan, SC.
“I unhesitatingly agree that race has nothing to do with home invasions. They are crimes of opportunity. Nevertheless it is an established fact, or rather the empirical evidence supports the conclusion that the great majority of home invasions in recent times are confined to the homes of East Indians and the perpetrators of those horrendous crimes are young Afro-Trinidadians,” he told the Express in an interview yesterday.
However, Khan said these atrocious aberrations do not mean that East Indian home owners are being targeted by these criminals because they are East Indians.
Noting that the bandits seek cash, jewelry, and electronics and cars, Khan said:
“The East Indians are helpless preys when the vicious criminals enter their homes—most of the times their young children and elders are brutally beaten in order for the homeowners to co-operate in handing over cash, jewelry and electronics to the invaders.”
Khan said they are really crimes of opportunity.
He added that he strongly supports enacting legislation to allow homeowners to stand their ground in protecting their lives and loved ones from being brutalised and robbed.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has proposed this law and has said she will take it to the Parliament.
Khan said a homeowner should have the right to kill a bandit once they enter their home.
“Home invasions do not encompass trespassing in your yard to steal zabocas or mangoes; it does not mean you are entitled to kill someone who entered your gallery or porch. But once the bandits enters your house you should be entitled in law to kill the intruder, and reasonable force should not be an issue for such a killing,” he said.
Khan said, once qualified, every law-abiding and responsible homeowner who applies for a Firearm User’s Licence should be granted a licence to protect himself and his family.