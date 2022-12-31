Israel makes it back home

After missing for four days, Israel Oxley, who is autistic, was found on Thursday night and is safely back home.
He was unharmed, but dehydrated and exhausted, his sister Cadelle Oxley said yesterday.
In a voice note message on Thursday at 11.32 p.m. to the Express, Cadelle expressed relief that her brother was found.
“Good news, glory to God. The officers with the information got him. And he is safe and unharmed. He is at the station right now. They are processing and taking information from him. We say thank you. You all are the first we want to tell. We thank you for the support and love, and everything else. Thank you so, so much”, said Cadelle.
Israel, who is 20 years old but has the mind of a ten- or 12-year-old, left his family’s home at Upper Seventh Avenue in Malick, Barataria, on December 26, and his family members were worried, stressed, and fearful for his safety and well-being.
Cadelle, 41, had issued a tearful appeal to the public on social media to do all they can to assist in the search for him and return to them.
Their mother, Merle Matthews, 60, had been praying unceasingly since her son went missing and hoped for a miracle to bring her son home.
Members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team were involved with the police service on the case.
Cadelle said her brother was found by a friend of their mother, who followed him into a savannah located about 30 minutes away from his family’s home.
The friend saw him sitting on the grounds and contacted the police.
“When the officers tried to talk to him he was scared and distraught. When he calmed down a little, he started to cry. He said he is feeling trapped. He said he did not understand why he was feeling that as if he is outside of himself. He kept asking, ‘What is normal, and why I cannot be normal’.”
She said that a medical doctor came to the location where Israel was found, and saw that he did not have any injuries.
Their mother is expected to take him for a more thorough examination this weekend, but he spent most of yesterday asleep as he seemed exhausted, said Cadelle.
“He said he does not want to see anybody and see outside. We are just monitoring him at home,” she said.
Autism awareness
Cadelle said the ordeal with her brother has brought awareness to her about the challenges of autism, and what the families of missing people experience.
“This ordeal has touched me on so many levels. There are so many layers to autism. He (Israel) goes to therapy and attends the outpatient clinic in Mt Hope hospital, but that may not be enough. There is an intensity to autism, and there may be a depression that causes silence in children and people with the disorder. When they do not talk, that does not mean they are not going through anything. I have learned a lot in those last few days and I want to look into autism how it is linked with depression, and how parents can look further into this. It is not about medication or therapy, clothes and shoes, but also coping skills,” she said.
She expressed gratitude to the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, police officers, media and all others who worked closely with the family to bring her brother back home.
“After this experience, I am going to be an advocate for missing people. It is so traumatising to wait for a phone call, waiting for some kind of news. So much more could be done for these families of missing people,” said the sister.