Israel, we’re worried, please come home

PEOPLE with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) are prone to repetitive behaviour, but on Monday, ASD-diagnosed Israel Oxley did something he had never done before—he walked out of his home alone.
Israel, who is 20 years old but has the mind of a ten or 12-year-old, left his house and is yet to return to the sanctity of his home.
Israel’s family is worried, stressed and fearful for his safety and well-being. They issued a tearful appeal to members of the public on social media to do all they can to assist in the search for him.
“It is like he has dropped off the map,” said an older sister, Cadelle Oxley, “and since Israel went missing, the family has not slept, eaten or been able to go to work.”
Cadelle, 41, wept through most of the interview with the Express yesterday as she spoke about her missing sibling.
Their mother, Merle Matthews, 60, has been praying unceasingly since her son went missing, hoping for a miracle to bring him back home.
Cadelle spoke about the missing person case of her brother against the background of autism.
“Our family has been through a lot but mummy has done a great job to raise Israel. He is the baby. Within a year or two of his birth, he was diagnosed as autistic. His father was a drug user and by the time mummy discovered that, she was already pregnant. His father has since cleaned up his life,” said Cadelle.
Human predators
The sister is fearful that her special-needs brother, who spends his days at home or going out to church and other places only with their mother, has fallen victim to “human predators” who recruit children, people with special needs like autism and other vulnerable members of the population.
“Our country has a dark side. I am worried he has been recruited into a gang, or he has been harmed, violated or injured. I know the dark side of our country. I came from that place so I know when children are naive to the dangers, and how they can end up,” said Cadelle.
“Children and vulnerable people, such as those with special needs like autism, are being targeted in this country. Some adults are luring the vulnerable out of their homes.
“Children who are autistic have simple traits. They are either introverted or extroverted. If they are overwhelmed they become angry. They do not have social skills, they cannot communicate their emotions. They are intelligent in every other field,” she said.
Cadelle said her brother attended a primary school in Morvant, and passed the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) for the Malick Secondary School.
Israel excelled in Mathematics, she added.
He had learned how to get to school and return home on his own, but in 2020, Cadelle said he experienced a “nervous breakdown” and dropped out of classes.
“He did not have friends growing up, so he is pretty much always alone. He knows the basics of life but he does not have the social skills to project what he feels in a social environment. He is introverted. He will pull away. He talks and communicates very well, but he cannot hold a conversation. He went to school so he understands when someone speaks. But it is like talking to a ten or 12-year-old, and like them, he will tell you about a ball or a game he is playing. He does not communicate on the level for someone his age,” explained Cadelle.
“He is very sheltered and cannot go anywhere on his own. His only form of communication outside of his family is with the tablet, which he got from school. He does not have any friends. He cannot travel on his own.
When he used to go to school he learned certain things to adapt to his environment. So he learned the route to go to school and get back home. He knew that routine but not much outside of that,” she said.
Change in behaviour
Cadelle said their mother recently observed a different type of behaviour with Israel, that he had become very guarded and private with the tablet.
The sister said Israel spends his days reading, watching television and playing games on his tablet, but over the last few weeks their mother noticed that the tablet did not leave his hands, he was very quiet and crying at times.
The sister said, “He even lashed out and acted somewhat violently. There were previous times when he had been violent, but not like this last time. He was very aggressive, pushing and hitting. She found knives beneath his bed. She saw him folding and unfolding clothes. He was reading off the tablet as if he is getting instructions to pack and unpack his stuff in a bag.
“She asked him what he was doing with the clothes, and he said he did not know. He just wanted to be left alone.
“Mummy felt she would have been able to deal with these things on her own, and she did not want the rest of us to worry about Israel.”
The day Israel left, he had a violent episode at his house, walked out and did not look back. It was shortly after midday and his mother believed he would return home.
“She said he was looking spaced out. He did not look like ‘our Israel’. She got very scared and did not know what to do. She thought at first maybe he walked out close by. He has never done anything like this before,” said Cadelle.
Suspicious
taxi driver
The searches for Israel led the family to a ‘ph’ taxi driver, who picked up Israel on a street in Malick.
Cadelle said, however, that the taxi driver has not been straightforward with the family.
And even more puzzling, the taxi driver cannot be found for the last few days, she said.
Cadelle said she has received support from the police service, mainstream media and social media agencies, and the hunters search teams.
All information about Israel’s disappearance has been taken to the police.
As the search for her brother continues, Cadelle has called on Trinbagoians to educate themselves on how to deal with autistic people, and teach them how to manage their life.
“Children with autism are overlooked, and sometimes even cast aside. We need to teach them how to deal with things out in the world. They need to learn about dangers and basic survival skills so they do not get lost, so they do not get hurt. It may be easy for them to make friends online because they are not aware of the dangers that exist,”she said.
“We just need to get him back home,” the sister wept.
Captain of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team Vallence Rambharat said the team is active on the search for missing Israel.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-8477, or police emergency numbers 555, 999, or 911, or send the information to the TTPS App, or the Hunters Search and Rescue Team at 475-4350, 727-3333, or through their Facebook page.