‘It feels like modern-day slavery’

Security officers across various private sector security companies are mobilising to bring action against their employers for a number of “unethical and exploitative” practices they say are widespread in the security industry.
This comes after the Estate Police Association (EPA), which represents precepted officers, was denied permission to hold a motorcade to highlight the ongoing issues.
The EPA had applied to the Police Service for permission to hold the event last week, but was denied on the grounds of pandemic restrictions.
However, speaking last Friday with the Sunday Express, EPA president Deryck Richardson said the issues facing security officers must be brought to the forefront, as certain exploitative practices have been allowed to continue for too long. He said the issues range from non-payment of overtime, non-payment of NIS contributions, requiring security officers to pay for insurance on the company vehicles, and deductions from wages for trivial reasons like boots being improperly shined, among other grievances.
Richardson told the Sunday Express the issues occur in most private security companies in T&T and that workers are reluctant to speak up, for fear of having their employment terminated.
Several officers at various companies spoke with the Sunday Express under condition of anonymity for fear of losing their jobs.
“We have issues where our NIS is not being paid. We have issues where we don’t get paid (over)time. We have issues where pay is not on time,” one officer said.
Another officer said she had not been paid in three months, as the company said it had not yet been paid by its clients.
She said the same company requires employees to work on holidays and to work extra shifts, but workers are not paid overtime rates on these occasions, nor does the company provide meal allowances.
“So sometimes you are on a location for two, three, days and there is no overtime, no meals provided. On top of that, we have not been paid in three months, so many of us cannot even afford to buy a meal. But we are afraid to leave the job because you don’t know if you will find something else. It feels like modern-day slavery,” she said.
NIS mis-contributions
Another officer at a different company said her major issue was with the non-payment of NIS contributions.
She said she is close to retirement age, having worked at the company for more than 20 years, but was told by the National Insurance Board that she only has three contributions listed—despite the deductions coming out of her salary over the past 20 years.
She said when the matter was raised with the company’s management, employees were told NIS has a “delay” and the contributions take some time to show on their records.
She said this matter must be looked into by the authorities, as employees who are on the verge of retirement are now fearful they will have nothing to fall back on.
She added that employees have no benefits like health insurance or pension plans despite, in some cases, having decades of service with the company.
“Recently an estate constable fell and damaged her wrist. She had to have emergency surgery and could not work for two and a half months. All she got from the company was $1,000. They told her NIS would pay the rest, but when she went to NIS they told her there were no contributions,” she said.
The woman added that officers with firearms do not feel secure with their weapons. “We are working with firearms, but we do not even have holsters, no bullet-proof vests. We are just here with a gun in our waist,” she said.
‘Officers going
through hell’
Yet another officer said there are issues with the payment of salaries as at his company—salaries are paid late with no explanation.
He said salaries for one month are often paid in the second and third weeks of the following month, while officers are forced to borrow money to meet their expenses.
“You have to be going to the bank every day to see if your salary was paid yet,” the officer said.
The Sunday Express attempted to reach the management of the companies in question for comment, but was unsuccessful.
The only company that responded to queries was Amalgamated Security Services Ltd (ASSL). Officers at that company told the Sunday Express they felt exploited.
“Imagine we have to pay to get our salaries,” one officer said. “If we are not in a particular bank, we have to pay a $20 fee to get our salaries paid to our banks. Drivers have to pay $50 every month to cover the cost of insurance on the company vehicles. We have to pay $40 every time we need to get a job letter.”
Additionally, he said the company has asked employees to sign a document agreeing to a wage cut.
“They said the company is losing contracts and must cut salaries and if we do not sign, we will be sent home for three months,” he stated.
“Officers are going through hell. And it continues to happen because officers are afraid to speak up. They fear victimisation. They fear losing their jobs. Whenever you speak up, they find a reason to send you home or reduce your duties,” he said.
However, ASSL director John Aboud said the claims being made against the company are, in some cases, untrue and, in other cases, misinterpreted.
He said the fees officers pay are not arbitrary, as they would have signed employment contracts which outlined the fees before they took the job. He said only drivers have to pay the $50 monthly fee, which covers the vehicle in the event of an accident.
He said the $40 fee to get a job letter was meant to discourage officers from incurring debt.
“We discourage job letters especially for new employees because we don’t want the proliferation of job letters. We don’t want to encourage them to go outside there and just buy things and they can’t pay for it, and then the responsibility is on the company to make salary deductions,” he said.
On the issue of signing a document agreeing to a pay cut, Aboud said the company has lost revenue due to lost contracts, and only certain employees have been asked to take a wage cut in order to preserve jobs.
“There are specific jobs, certain jobs that require a precepted officer. Precepted officers attract a higher rate of pay,” he stated.
He said officers have had to be sent to different locations, some which do not require a precepted officer.
So precepted officers working at these locations have been asked to accept a lower rate, he said.
“Where the job requires a precepted officer, there is no salary cut. It is a location-specific reduction that helps to give the precepted officers some more hours. Nothing is forced on anybody, everything is by choice, everything is voluntary,” he added.
Aboud said ASSL follows all ethical practices and all labour laws.
He said from time to time, disputes will arise and they are dealt with through the Ministry of Labour or the Industrial Court.
However, he maintained ASSL is a premier security company that takes the well-being of its workers seriously.
“We have an HSE department that is very vigilant... the HSE officers visit the sites where our employees work and if we find something that is not right, we report it to the employer, which is our customer, and we ask them to correct it. There is no other security company that has an HSE department like ours,” he said.
Aboud said he could not speak on what may be taking place in other security companies, but added that at ASSL, NIS contributions are paid and salaries are paid to employees on time every month.
The EPA’s Richardson, however, maintained the security industry must be regulated, and said the EPA is having discussions regarding certain actions the association intends to take to have the issues addressed.
He said he was not yet ready to make these actions public, but assured that the EPA is working on behalf of the workers.