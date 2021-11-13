It has served its purpose

The state of emergency (SoE) will come to an end almost two weeks earlier than expected, as Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has announced that the SoE will be lifted when Parliament meets on Wednesday.
The SoE was set to legally expire on November 29.
It was originally declared by President Paula-Mae Weekes on May 15.
On May 24, it was extended for three months.
That first three-month extension expired on midnight August 29.
A second extension was sought and was approved by Parliament to run until the end of this month.
Any further extensions, according to Section 10 (2) of the Constitution, would require the support of a three-fifths majority of the House and also of the Senate.
Speaking during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s yesterday, Rowley said it was the Government’s intention to dissolve the SoE on Wednesday.
He said the SoE had served its purpose.
“It was a holding arrangement to reduce the period of exposure and mixing until such time where we could have had a roll-out of our vaccination programme,” he said. “We have done that. What we can do now is to remove that restriction and allow those elements of the economy for whom the SoE and the curfew was a stricture of some kind and allow the population to take more responsibility for itself, because this is what it is going to be. There is no shortcut... the SoE gave us breathing room to start and continue the vaccination programme, but we can do without it now.”
The end of the SoE means there will no longer be a curfew in place.
However, several restrictions will remain as set out under the public health regulations.
People will still be required to wear masks in public spaces, public gatherings will still be limited to ten people, and parties and fetes will still be prohibited, the Prime Minister explained.
Additionally, public transport will remain at 75-per cent capacity, while places of worship will continue to operate at 50-per cent capacity for services of up to 90 minutes.
Up to 25 people at a time will be allowed to attend funeral services, up from the previous ten. Safe zones will continue to operate as they have been, and border restrictions will remain in place.
Schools will remain closed to those not in the forms four, five and six cohort.
The Prime Minister said he hoped to be able to reopen schools for the rest of the school population by January.
Beaches will remain closed for now.
The Prime Minister acknowledged that many people have been anticipating the reopening of beaches and rivers, but he said this may lead to gathering and partying in these places.
“Open beaches attract a certain kind of activity and that activity is coming together, crowding and partying... that is what we are afraid of.”
Rowley said he hoped to give the green light for beaches to reopen before Christmas.
There was, however, some good news for people who rely on public swimming pools for aqua-therapy.
Public swimming pools have now been added to the list of “safe zone” spaces that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to access.
The discontinuation of the SoE comes amidst a spike in Covid-19 deaths and cases, with a whopping 22 new deaths and 403 cases being recorded yesterday alone.
Rowley, however, said continuous locking down of the country was not the solution and the country has to learn to live with the virus.
He pleaded with the population to get vaccinated, warning that the parallel healthcare system was under strain.
He lamented that the vaccination programme has stalled, with just about 1,200 shots being administered daily.
“The parallel system that has worked so well for the past year is close to a breaking point,” the Prime Minister warned.
He chided the Opposition, which he said had cast blame on the medical professionals.
But he said if the system collapses, it would not be because healthcare workers did not do their jobs, but because a significant segment of the population chose not to be vaccinated.
On whether the Government would be seeking to procure Covid treatment antiviral drugs once they are approved by the World Health Organisation, the Prime Minister pointed to the cost of the drugs.
On Friday he disclosed that the Government had already reached out to Pfizer International, and is awaiting a non-disclosure agreement to continue negotiations.
However, yesterday he noted that the cost of treatment per person would be in excess of US$30,000.