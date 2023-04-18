“IT has to be stopped. It does not augur well for residents, patrons and businesses.
We can’t take an incremental invasion of that type of activity.”
So said Port of Spain South Member of Parliament Keith Scotland as he denounced
a fight between rival gangs at a nightclub on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook.
During the incident, shots were fired and bottles flung which brought a premature end to the party in the early hours of Sunday.
Scotland, who was attending the Regional Symposium: Violence as a Public Health Issue—The Crime Challenge at Hyatt Regency Hotel, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, yesterday, briefly spoke with the Express about it by phone.
He promised to say more about it later.
The melee was caught on video, shared on social media and quickly went viral. In the video, people are seen fleeing the club. Shortly after, gunshots were heard and a voice said: “Shots fired.”
According to a police report, officers of the Port of Spain Task Force received a report of a fight at a club on Ariapita Avenue around 2.30 a.m. and when they went there, they found people scampering in different directions. Police found one man who had a wound to the left side of his face. He was taken to hospital.
Police were told by eyewitnesses that members of two rival city gangs had an argument on the pavement and began fighting and throwing glass bottles at each other. Police said shots were also fired when the members of one gang got to their car, which was parked nearby. There were no reports of further injury.
An eyewitness to the melee, who asked not to be identified, said people expressed “grave concern” about the number of “petrified” teenagers who ran out of the club.
The eyewitness said, “I was at the opposite bar when I heard the commotion. People were running out and bawling about ‘five people were shot.’ People started pelting bottles. We were advised to stay put until things quieted down.”
The eyewitness said many of the patrons fleeing the club appeared to be very young and were believed to be teenagers.
“Everybody was shocked at the number of teenagers who came out of the bar. The teens looked scared. Some were running for their lives. The big question was, ‘what were they doing outside at this time?’ ‘Where are their parents?’ Bars and nightclubs should ensure they follow the policy about the age limit for attendance.”
Where were the police?
Woodbrook resident Lynette Dolly said residents are “fed up” and have been venting their frustration on the community WhatsApp chat group. She lamented that there are a number of bars and clubs on the strip.
Many Woodbrook residents have complained, over the years, about the number of bars operating in the area as well as about the noise and safety worries.
In a phone interview yesterday, Dolly said residents are concerned about what appears to be a lack of police in the bustling area.
“This (fracas) is what we have been talking about forever. No enforcement. Where were the police? Police came after. What do you expect? Some of the youths can’t get together in their areas. So they meet on what is supposed to be neutral ground. But again it escalated.”
“Residents are weary. We have just come through the bar licences. Some people were granted provisional licences and if the nuisance continues, it can be recalled. After the incident, it proves what we have been saying ad infinitum.”
She also said citizens have been complaining bitterly about the intense noise on a chat themed—Citizens Against Noise Pollution.
Dolly said it is affecting everyone.
“It’s not just at Woodbrook. It’s various areas whether it be Penal, Mayaro, El Socorro. I am praying the situation does not escalate across the country,” said Dolly.