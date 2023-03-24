' It is a fair game' - Tobago takes $23m lotto

One person won the over $23 million Lotto Plus jackpot on Wednesday night.
The winning ticket was bought in Tobago by at Harrydon’s Play Whe Outlet Ltd, corner Main and Bacolet streets. Scarborough.
The winning ticket was a Quick Pick, which means the numbers 1, 3, 14, 20, 33 Powerball 9, were randomly selected at the terminal.
Part owner of the establishment Donna Donaldson said she was pleased the winning ticket was purchased at their establishment.
“Our establishment in Bacolet came into existence in 2017 and my daughter is now operating the Lotto booth. While we have had other winners in lottery games, this was the first time a winner emerged from the Lotto Plus draw,” Donna Donaldson said.
The Lotto jackpot was $23,320,236.80; ten per cent will be paid to Government, so the winner will take home $20,988,213.12.
One person won $150,000, one person won $50,000, 13 people won $4,500, 37 people won $1,500 and 80 people won $750. So far the winner has not been identified.
Some members of the public who spoke to the Express said the person who won the Lotto should buy a house if they did not have one, give to the needy, and spend it wisely.
Third largest jackpot
Meanwhile, the lucky Lotto jackpot winner will be paid as soon as he/she turns up to collect.
Chairman of the National Lotteries Control Board (NCLB) Eustace Nancis told the Express yesterday the jackpot was the third largest in the game’s history, noting this is not only exciting times for the winner, but the NLCB also stands to benefit.
He said, “Of course, the winner will receive full payment as soon as he or she presents his ticket. We had a Lotto winner four months ago. We always look forward to the roll-over. Big jackpots like this benefit the organisation because we generate a lot of money when the jackpot is at its peak, which is why we can roll over the winnings.
“We had good pointers from all of the agents, and we’ll now roll back to the $2 million start-up.”
Nancis added, “The Lotto’s integrity is intact. It is a fair game, and at this point, people can continue playing with the assurance that this is safe and the game is well protected, and our integrity is also intact.”
The next Lotto draw will be tomorrow. The estimated jackpot is $2 million.