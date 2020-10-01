Police Commissioner Gary Griffith will be seeking means to easier identify all officials who are involved in police operations following last week’s incident in La Horquetta in which a soldier was seen pocketing an envelope, in an exercise which saw an estimated $22 million being seized.
Griffith was speaking at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain during a news conference.
When asked how investigators identified the officers in a clip which was obtained by the Sunday Express, despite the fact that the officials all appeared to be wearing similar uniforms, Griffith explained the process.
“Yes. They were all wearing SORT (Special Operations Response Team) uniforms. However, as soon as I was made aware of the footage, I immediately got into contact with the head of the unit, as well as the senior officer from the Defence Force at Camp Cumuto and we were able to identify the officers by name and rank,” Griffith said.
He said he would be making recommendations for distinctions in uniform between official SORT officers and any units who would render assistance.
“In this situation we have seen what has happened and it means there must be some degree (of separation) to make it clear as to who is police and who is thief, or (in this case), who is police and who is soldier. So with that, we realised we need to clarify that (distinction) and it is something which needs to be addressed,” Griffith said.
He also confirmed that on Wednesday afternoon, for just over two hours, four members of the Defence Force were questioned by senior police officers. And while Griffith did not go into the details of what was said, he noted there were some “interesting details” given by the soldiers.
However, the commissioner maintained he could only account for the members of SORT, and he reiterated that all members of the “elite unit” were currently police officers.
No reports to investigators
Griffith also noted that, up to yesterday, while he had seen stories in the media, no official reports were made to the Police Service that its officers had assaulted anyone during the La Horquetta operation, or even that any money was unaccounted for.
“There needs to be a victim for a crime to take place. Now, because there is footage, and this is a matter of national prominence, we have commenced investigations on our own, and we are expecting to get a report. But if it never comes, and no one says anything was stolen, it is very difficult then, even if you have video footage, to have a case to prosecute because there are no victims.
“But again, I am not waiting for the reports to come forward. So in the case of the soldiers and the envelope, for instance, upon being made aware of the footage on Sunday I sought them out and we brought them in and spoke to those involved. It is simple, once they are part of a police operation and something very questionable took place, I am not waiting for a report. I will commence immediate investigation. So it is pro-activity. Concurrent activity. We expect there will be a report made of funds missing, if not, it will totally change the ball game. Until then we are doing our job,” Griffith said.
Griffith also noted that records of the Drugs Sou Sou TT (DSS) operation show $22,157,000 in cash was seized from the house at Kathleen Warner Drive, Phase 1, La Horquetta.
“This is the information which is written in the station diary (at La Horquetta Police Station). However, in actuality it could be more, or it could be less. The reality is we are going by what they (officers) put in the station diary and there is absolutely nothing there for me to verify that, or if what they have stated is accurate.
—Alexander Bruzual