‘It’s a miracle’

No one thought infant Jenysa Murray was still alive.
Something similar had happened to two children last year, and both events ended in tragedy.
Five-year-old Jenysa slipped into a river behind her home in Erin, South Trinidad, on Friday.
At daybreak yesterday she had not been found.
Her mother, Marina Murray, was hoping that her child’s body would be found soon and the people searching the area were expecting to find little Jenysa in the river.
Before her child was found, Murray told the Sunday Express, “My birthday is in 16 days. I just want to find my child, even if it is her body. I want to see my child. I went by the sea and tell the sea to release my child body to bury my child.”
Murray said her daughter was diagnosed with autism at age two and cannot speak.
“She can’t even call out to say ‘mammy, help me’,” she said.
But miracles still happen, sometimes.
At 7.50 a.m., Jenysa was spotted by members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, who had been searching for her all night.
It was this group that led the search in May, 2022 for two-year-old Kimani Francis who walked away from his home at Techier Village, Point Fortin, and fell into a river leading to the Guapo Beach.
Kimani was found a day later, his body under a submerged log.
The Hunters Search and Rescue Team had also searched for two-year-old Allon Ramdial in December last year after he fell off a jetty at the Ortoire fishing port in Mayaro.
The child’s decomposing body was found three days later, near the end of the mouth of the river.
Hunters Search and Rescue Team leader Vallence Rambharat described the rescue as unbelievable.
He said in an interview, “She travelled quite a distance to where we found her alive and safe. It is unbelievable how she could have travelled so far under bridges, through flood gates and move from one stream to a larger river and how she ended up alive, about 300 metres from the Erin Beach. It has to be a miracle, it couldn’t be anything else.”
The water was about three feet high, he said.
Rambharat said his team began searching for Jenysa at 8 p.m. on Friday during heavy rainfall.
Even when he spotted “something pink” (Jensya in the outfit she was wearing) on the opposite side of the river yesterday, Rambharat said, he was not convinced the little girl was alive.
He said, “We were on one side and the pink was on the other side. We ran down the river get to Erin Beach, we crossed the river where it exits on the beach and run up the river. Thoughts at that time were that we may not have had her alive. But as we moved closer she reached out her arms and we realised she was alive.”
Rambharat said he grabbed the little girl and ran to the nearest vehicle. “All we could have done was grab her and run. We took her to the nearest vehicle, made a five-second spin at the Erin Police Station and told them to follow us, we taking her to her mother,” he said.
He said the child had bruises on the face and arms.
What happened
Jenysa lives with her mother and older brother, Josiah, in Maloney.
Last Tuesday, she was picked up by her father, Jason Alleyne, to spend time at his home in Erin.
She was supposed to return on Thursday, Murray said, but her father asked that she extend her vacation until Sunday when she would attend a church service with her grandmother.
But at around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jenysa went missing.
She was last seen by her father lying on a bench in the gallery of the house playing with a basket cover.
Her father was bathing with a hose in the front yard.
“Her father said he looked up and saw Jenysa lying on the chair and playing. Then he looked again and she was not there. Jenysa loves water so he ran down to the back and started looking for her,” Murray said.
The Carapal River is about 20 feet behind the home.
Murray, 30, said she received a call at around 7 p.m. on Friday that her daughter was missing.
“I knew something was wrong. As soon as he called I started asking what happened to my child. I could feel it. I am not a worthless mother. I don’t take my eyes off her,” she cried.
Murray said she was aware that children with special needs were quick and did not blame anyone for what happened.
Thankful
Speaking to reporters at the Siparia Health Facility where her daughter was being treated yesterday, Murray said she was thankful to the Hunters Search and Rescue Team for not losing faith.
“I don’t know how to thank the Search and Rescue Team. They told me they bringing back my child alive. God, whoever put that team together, keep them together and just keep them strong, give them strength. We need to do something for that Search and Rescue Team,” she said.
Murray said she prayed for her daughter to be brave and strong.
“I was not strong. This rescue team was strong for me. They tell me they bringing home my child. I saw the water rising and I was frightened. I knew my child was in danger,” she said.
Murray said she was searching near the flood gates when she learned that Jenysa had been found.
“They told me my child was alive and well. I started to scream for joy,” she said.
Jenysa was treated and released in her mother’s care.
What happened in Erin yesterday mirrored the incident at Borde Narve Village near Princes Town in February 2020 when infant Gyasi Griffith walked away from his grandmother’s home at 1.30 a.m. on Carnival Monday.
No one could find him that day. And a search through the night turned up no clues.
By Tuesday afternoon, most had conceded that any chance of finding the boy alive would be over that night.
Severely autistic and non-verbal, Gyasi had the mind of a child half his age, his relatives said.
He could not help himself, said his family, and would not be able to respond to those shouting his name.
On three sides of his village, there was bush, ponds and a river running swift and deep.
A few neighbours helped. They walked through fields of teak, peered into culverts, roadside drains and derelict cars spanning a kilometre radius of the home.
There was not yet a Hunters Search and Rescue Team, so six police officers with a tracker dog and helicopter, searched Monday and Tuesday, then left.
CCN multimedia editor Richard Charan said he arrived in the area around 4 p.m. on Tuesday with friend and search volunteer Yohann Seedial.
A homeowner said his CCTV camera captured an image of children along the road leading to the hills of bush, crops and forest.
So the two began searching there. And when night fell, they met the only other person still looking for Gyasi—his neighbour, Conrad Rodney.
Together, the three concentrated their search near the riverside, since many children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) are captivated by the sound and sight of water.
At 6.35 p.m., when it was already fully dark, Rodney came upon the child. He was lying in the mud, in a foetal position inside a concrete drain at the end of the river — conscious but severely dehydrated.
He had spent 41 hours there, not five metres from the nearest home, undetected. Within minutes, the child was being embraced by an incredulous mother, who screamed: “Look the child! Thank you, Jesus.”
He was then taken to Princes Town District Hospital, where he was treated for cuts and bruises.