“This has nothing to do with racism. It was about right or wrong.”
So said head prefect of Trinity College for the past two years Jovan Henry-Ali, who also graduated on Tuesday.
In an interview with the Express yesterday, he said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, some pupils grew their hair.
He said before the pandemic, some pupils were suspended because of their long hair.
He said when boys returned last year, the school was more lenient with respect to hairstyles.
“From Covid to now, we’ve been having this issue and that’s because the school did not put down their foot,” he said in an interview with the Express.
He said leading up to the graduation ceremony, pupils were warned about not conforming to school rules.
Henry-Ali said on the day of graduation on Tuesday, all Form Five and Form Six pupils were “lined up” and their uniforms inspected.
He said some pupils were pulled out of the line for their hairstyles, for wearing black and yellow/red shoes and for wearing the wrong belt.
He said boys who wore earrings were told to take them off.
“Those students were taken to the side of the church because they were in improper uniforms, and they were escorted into the church from the side entrance and put next to the main congregation,” he said.
He said their names were also scratched off a list to collect their certificates.
“The boys took it upon themselves, when they knew that their names were not going to be called, to stand in the line with the other students to collect their certificates, and that was when the problem started,” Henry recalled.
He said some even made their way to the altar “in defiance”.
He said this was when Dean of the Holy Trinity Cathedral Rev Shelley-Ann Tenia, who chairs the school’s governing body, and school principal Ann Niles intervened.
Henry-Ali said following the fracas and before the ceremony ended, the pupils who were in breach of the school rules were allowed to cross the stage and receive their certificates.
“They did cross with their other classmates,” he confirmed.
He however added: “This has nothing to do with racism. It was about right or wrong. There were students from different races who were pulled out because they were not in compliance with the school rules.”
Henry-Ali said he also had long hair at one point and was told to cut it, which he did.
“In my opinion, the blame lies on both the school and the students/parents. The school rules are open to subjectivity. In the list of acceptable and unacceptable hairstyles, there’s nothing about cornrows or plaits,” he pointed out.
Henry-Ali said as head boy and part of the student council, he tried to advocate for the rules on hairstyles to be changed.
“I have no problem with wanting change. What I have a problem with is the parents who blew this situation out of proportion and brought in race into the equation, which was never the case. This slandered the identity of the school, which is unacceptable in my opinion. There are ways to bring about change,” he said.