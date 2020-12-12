It’s all about control

“Teach men that no means no.”
“Teach them to respect women.”
“Women are no longer safe in T&T.”
“Women are being attacked on a daily basis.”
“Protect our women.”
These are just some of the sentiments voiced within the past week by several women’s organisations and individuals of Trinidad and Tobago following the brutal murder of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley.
The calls for protection are nothing new, with women leading the battle cry for protection.
The Sunday Express spoke with Kevin Liverpool, administrator of the Caribbean Male Action Network (CariMAN), on December 10 to get a male perspective.
CariMAN is a regional network of individuals and organisation working on transforming masculinities and engaging men and boys to promote gender equality and end all forms of violence against women and girls.
Sunday Express: Given the current environment, in your opinion why are men so angry/abusive towards women?
Liverpool: Some people say that men are abusive because they are unable to control their anger. They suggest that a solution would be to teach men and boys about emotional intelligence.
However, I do not believe that this is so. In our work with perpetrators and survivors of domestic violence, it is not strange to discover that many perpetrators were not angry and violent men with no control of their emotions.
At work and social settings, these men seemed very balanced and one could not tell that they were abusive at home. I believe that men use violence in their intimate relationships to control their partners.
And violence is an extreme form of control that some men intentionally use.
Other controlling behaviours include preventing the woman from seeing her friends, restricting contact with her family, insisting on knowing where she is at all times, getting angry if she speaks with other men, or often accusing her of being unfaithful.
So, to understand why some men are abusive, we must try to understand why these men need to be controlling.
Part of the reason is what men think being a man is. I believe that most men learn to be men in unhealthy ways.
From boyhood, we get messages that tell us that men must be powerful and dominant, and we must not show weakness or pain. We internalise that we must always be in control of ourselves and of others.
Another part is that we still live in a society where there are unequal gender roles and unequal power relations between men and women in society, including at home, at work and across institutions.
Some people still hold to the traditional view of men as provider, protector and breadwinner, and women as home-makers and the ones who take care of children.
When men have unhealthy views of manhood and do not believe that women are their equal, or that women are less than them, then they exist in a space where the dignity of women will not be respected, and violence, in its many forms, will be an option for them.
The education system
Sunday Express: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has expressed concern about the shortage of male teachers in the classrooms. The PM indicated the need for more men to be encouraged within the classroom, given the fact that many children are without fathers and lack positive male role models. Is this a factor to consider?
Liverpool indicated that though having more male teachers would not be a silver bullet to address challenges boys face, male teachers can be very beneficial when they are non-violent and model respectful relationships with women.
“Boys need consistent and supportive adults in their lives. For boys who are falling behind, we need to provide quality mentorship which provides opportunities for them to develop a strong character.”
Sunday Express: Based on studies, schools reinforce cues and ideas of “proper” masculine and feminine behaviour, learned at home and in the community. How does this affect men on a whole later in life?
Liverpool: Many men spend their whole lives constantly trying to prove their masculinity, living with the burden of trying to be a “real man”.
It’s as if we have drawn a line down the middle and said these qualities on this side are for men, and these on that side are for women. And you better not cross over.
I remember having a conversation recently with a young man who was trying to convince me that women are naturally caring and therefore better at taking care of children.
He further added that men do not have “it in them”, and therefore it makes sense for men to work and women to stay home with the children. But he is not alone in his thinking. Many men, and women, still hold to these ideas.
These ideas are not good for anyone, men nor women. They box men into rigid roles that rob them of the opportunity to live more meaningful lives.
Sunday Express: What is needed to ensure men are taught from a young age to respect women?
Liverpool: For starters, we need to stop saying that “boys will be boys”. We must teach our boys that their behaviours have consequences.
Fathers have a huge responsibility to set the example of respect for their sons. We also have to stop saying “like a girl” whenever a boy is doing something we don’t like.
I once heard a coach yell that one of his players was kicking the ball “like a girl”.
I also heard a man tell his son to stop crying “like a girl”.
Not only are we telling boys to bottle up their emotions, but we are also sending a dangerous message that girls are inferior to boys.
Sunday Express: How does single parenting assist in determining how a male responds to women?
Liverpool: Children benefit from a safe and nurturing family environment to help them become caring and responsible adults.
So, it is really about the family values than its composition that will determine how things turn out later on for children as they grow up.
Despite the challenges, single parents have the potential to raise their sons to be respectful men. Respect is a human quality.
Sunday Express: The “yes” and “no” debate. In your opinion, how do we teach men to respect these words?
Liverpool: We need to start early to teach our sons about consent and respecting boundaries.
This also means that we must respect our children’s right to consent and their boundaries.
For example, if our child does not want to hug an adult, we should not force them “to be polite”.
If they do not want to share their toy, we should not force them “to be generous”.
I think we miss some powerful teaching moments when we undermine our children’s sense of individuality and autonomy in our desire to make them fit in.
Generally, in our work, we have seen that many men understand that yes means yes, and no mean no.
The challenge comes in accepting that yes can change to no, and that we are not entitled to an explanation for the change.
And this gets even more challenging in intimate settings.
We believe that all persons, women and men, unmarried and married, have the right to change their yes to no, and this should be respected even without an explanation.
But to reach here, we have to teach our children that their consent also matters and that they have autonomy over their bodies only.